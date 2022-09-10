Check if you are a buffer in the relationship and know what to do

When we relate to other people, whether lovingly or not, we always want to show our qualities. We often act as a buffer in the relationship without even realizing it.

It turns out that being someone who solves conflicts is not always bad, the problem is when this characteristic becomes something pathological, where the person doesn’t even realize that they shape situations in favor of themselves.

When we identify a damper in the relationshipit is necessary, with subtlety and care, to offer to seek professional help from a psychologist or therapist.

Understand: what is a damper in the relationship

As the word suggests, being a buffer in the relationship is similar to meaning a buffer itself. The person has characteristics that withstand impacts, but not always in a good way.

The buffer in the relationship is someone who is always mediating situations and often molds to the environment. This makes everyone perceive different behaviors with different people, generating doubts about the character.

In addition, the damper in the relationship ends up taking on many functions because they don’t believe in others, which makes the partner feel powerless or even devalued.

Five Signs You’re a Damper in a Relationship

Check out below five signs that you are or know a shock absorber in relationship.

1: You are always trying to bring people around you into harmony and end up feeling responsible for everyone.

2: You feel that you do things better than everyone else and that’s why you end up taking on many responsibilities that are not yours.

3: You are always upset with someone and feel anxious all the time, as if people don’t appreciate your efforts.

4: You are always softening the behavior or actions of other people, which ends up diminishing the impact of what really happened.

5: Your biggest fear is that someone will find out that you have behaved badly and will do everything to make it cause conflict.