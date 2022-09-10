Check out 5 Excellent Vegetables for Weight Loss

Considered by doctors and nutritionists as the main element to lose weight, healthy eating must be composed mainly of vegetables. However, the doubt about which vegetables help you lose weight is common among practitioners of certain diets. So today you will know five vegetables that will help you to achieve a healthy weight.

Importance of eating well

Vegetable consumption is essential for a healthy diet and is associated with improved weight control and maintenance, as well as health benefits for those who consume them, such as a lower risk of developing heart disease and high blood pressure.

Although vegetables are not high in calories, they are full of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. However, some of them accelerate the weight loss process and can be consumed without moderation. Check the list below.

Alliums (garlic, leeks, onions and chives)

Present on the table of many Brazilian families, the vegetables of the Alliums family are sources of prebiotics, composed of fibers and carbohydrates that contribute to the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestine, helping its functioning. They can be used as seasonings, replacing the industrialized versions.

Sweet-tasting root, beets are packed with nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A and antioxidants. It has a wide variety of uses, and helps mainly in muscle mass gain diets, by stimulating increased blood flow.

It is a weight loss friend due to its high fiber content, which also contributes to improving the gastrointestinal system. It can be consumed raw or cooked, in juices or in salads.

Extremely versatile, broccoli can be eaten in a variety of ways, such as steamed, roasted, sautéed or raw. In addition to the great durability inside the fridge, broccoli is full of antioxidants that help eliminate fats from the body.

Although it is not a common ingredient in the Brazilian menu, the consumption of pepper stimulates caloric burning due to the thermic effect present in the food.

In addition, it stimulates metabolism and reduces inflammation, as it contains antioxidants. It can be used to season food and works as a substitute for industrialized seasonings, normally full of sodium and fats.

The best known peppers are green, yellow and red. They can be used in several recipes and are foods rich in vitamin C, important to provide a feeling of satiety and reduce the desire to eat throughout the day.