Check out the benefits of the FREE Itaú account for young people; surprising!

As we know, nowadays, everything is in the internet business. Even entertainment has moved online. One of the biggest examples of this is the online games loved by a large part of the population.

However, many of them require payment when acquiring some resources such as tools and clothing for the characters. To offer better quality to young gamers, Itaú is launching a new product.

Itau for gamers?

Seeking to get closer to this part of society, often overlooked by financial institutions, Itaú created a new modality for gamers. The account will be free and has been named “Start”, meaning the beginning of the user’s financial life.

The bank’s proposal is to encourage young people to learn more about financial education and start taking care of a budget dedicated to this type of expense. Therefore, the service will offer several services to these people.

This new offer is coming through the Player’s Bank, that is, a bank account that offers exclusive benefits for those who work as a gamer. In addition to being free, as already mentioned, it offers 100% yield on CDI.

In addition, cashback is offered in the credit modality, as well as discounts on the purchase of games, computer parts and various other products and services aimed at this universe.

Account for minors?

The modality is aimed at teenagers, that is, minors who are passionate about games. Therefore, the company’s service will occur through Discord, a platform widely used by gamers.

According to Itaú, Start’s target audience is people aged between 14 and 17. However, the institution establishes some rules. The first is that daily transactions have a limit of R$ 300, however, per month it can reach R$ 2 thousand.

In this way, the bank seeks to offer an entry into financial life in a light, attractive and fun way, but of course, without leaving responsibility aside.

How to open the account?

Those interested in opening an account in the new modality of Itaú should access the Player’s Bank application (Android: https://bit.ly/3Rx36dn or iOS: https://apple.co/3B3AGk5 and follow the steps indicated on the platform.

For people who believe that this is not a very profitable market, it is worth noting that this universe currently has more than 94 million people in Brazil. Therefore, companies can win many customers from the moment they think about the needs of this part of society.

