Check out which richest people in Brazil hold the position of CEO

Some managers win the admiration of the public and the market for the skills of doing business and the knowledge is variably transmitted over several generations. Among Brazilians, there are men and women who concentrate a lot of power due to favorable financial conditions, coming from a successful career marked by ups and downs. Forbes Magazine worldwide assesses who is behind each billion dollar figure, publishing the results in its editorials.

See too: Can working with the internet make people millionaires?

CEOs who have the dream salary

10th Place: Roberto Simões – Braskem

Graduated in mechanical engineering, he is the general manager of one of the largest petrochemical companies. He joined Odebrecht and the IG portal, standing out as an excellent executive. In 2021, his income increased by 65%, earning a salary of R$24 million.

9th Place: Paulo Moll – Rede D’Or

Graduated in economics, he is a member of the board of the National Association of Hospitals (ANAHP). The clinics network was managed in 2002 and its income also rose 44%, amounting to R$27.2 million.

8th Place: Luis Henrique Guimarães – Grupo Cosan

Statistician and postgraduate in administration, he monitors the company in the oil sector and has worked at Raízen and Shell, other leaders in the segment. With gains 145% more than R$ 27.6 million last year.

7th Place: Octavio de Lazari Júnior – Bradesco

An economist by training, he dedicated his career to the bank and joined the Bradesco in 1978 as an office boy. Synonymous with overcoming, his salary is currently R$ 29.3 million, having grown 23% compared to 2020.

6th Place: Bruno Lasansky – Localiza

Joining in 2021, Bruno managed to enter a time of growth in the car rental business. He graduated in industrial engineering and started out as head of operations. Now he receives a salary of R$ 29.7 million.

5th Place: Gilberto Tomazoni – JBS

Gilberto Tomazoni is also a mechanical engineer and has extensive knowledge of the meatpacking market. At Seara he also held the position of president and currently has an income equivalent to R$52.6 million, an increase of 50% from one year to the next.

4th Place: Pedro Zinner – Eneva

After assuming leadership roles at BG Group and Vale, he managed to reach other positions. The economist and finance specialist now earns R$52.7 million in 2021.

3rd Place: Milton Maluhy Filho – Itaú Unibanco

With a degree in administration, the CEO of Itaú entered 2021 earning BRL 52.9 million. However, he has been with the organization since 2002, participating in various roles.

2nd Place: Eduardo Bartolomeo – Vale

The metallurgical engineer receives a salary of R$ 55.1 million to preside over Vale, one of the largest mining companies in the world. His experience goes through ambev and other multinationals.

1st Place: Sergio Rial – Santander

The best paid CEO in Brazil earns BRL 59 million and has a degree in economics, having held important positions in large companies such as Cargill, Marfrig and Seara, until he started to venture into the banking sector.

