Check the horoscope for all signs this weekend, the 10th and 11th

Virginia Gaia 09/09/2022 – 22:38 Share

Magic and mysticism pack this weekend that promises to renew energies! Enlightened and inspired by Full moon, the astral stimulates reflection and contact with the most subtle themes of the soul. Need to better understand your intuition and how to apply it? Well, the time is now. Refueling, the weekend also brings inspiration to anyone who wants to try something new, daring to take a risk in the name of emotion.

The Full Moon transits through the sensitive sign of Pisces throughout Saturday, the 10th. At dawn on Sunday, the 11th, it enters the active sign of Aries to energize the beginning of the week to come. All this under the auspices of the planet Mercury in retrograde movement, giving a stray for revisions and finalizations. And as the sky helps in mystical insights, there is still a meeting of the queen of the night with Jupiterthe great benefic and expander, and with Neptunethe great medium of astrology.

You know that great opportunity to look at the sky and ask for a good inspiration about what’s to come? It’s over there. And as it also has a beautiful harmony between the Sunour star king, and the innovative and revolutionary Uranus. So, it’s time to pay attention to the signs and synchronicities so you can start the new with renewed energies and dreams revealed.

After all, these are Virgo Sun times: practical, systematic and fulfilling. Who loves to make it happen with the maximum of whim and the blessings of work that ennobles the soul. Because life happens in today, in the here and now. And you have to keep your feet on the ground, even if the sky is more mystical than ever. For, to make it happen in detail is perhaps the noblest of the offices that we can deliver to the gods and the universe.

This weekend, pay attention to the signs, but do it in practice. And renew your energies to be able to give your best in what is to come!

Watch: on Saturday night, the 10th, the Full Moon appears on the eastern horizon, almost fully illuminated, crossing the sky towards the west until it is obscured by sunlight, at dawn on Sunday, the 11th. Crossing the division between Aquarius constellation and the constellation of Piscesthe Full Moon will stay aligned with the Azelfafagethe star pi gives Swan constellation. On Sunday night, the queen of the night ascends to the East around 7:30 pm, amidst the constellation of Cetus. Very close to the planet Jupiter, our natural satellite will also be next to Algenibthe star gamma gives constellation of Pegasusalso keeping us company in the sky until dawn on Monday, the 12th.

Important : you are much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Learn more about astrology, birth charts and the role of the astrologer in this article.

Visit: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: Renew your energies, Aries. Heaven asks for energy and the will to accomplish. It’s time to get inspired for what’s to come.

Bull: Look inside, Taurus. The moment favors deep conversations with the closest friends and also contact with spirituality.

Twins: think about your plans and projects, Gemini. It’s time for you to seek support for your dreams.

Cancer: seek to broaden cultural horizons, Cancerian. It is important that you are open to new knowledge.

Lion: the sky favors changes and learning. It’s time for you to broaden your knowledge by learning from the cycle changes.

Virgin: Invest in good relationships, Virgo. Look for companies that welcome you with sensitivity.

Lb: enjoy and high energy to do pleasurable and healthy activities, Libra. Try to reconcile pleasure with what is also good for the body.

Scorpion: Invest in yourself and your talents, Scorpio. It’s time to take care of your things and try to be more practical.

Sagittarius: make good programs with family and close people, Sagittarius. If you have children, the weekend also helps with recreational programs.

Capricorn: try to take light walks and have fun, Capricorn. It’s time for you to pay attention to the most intimate points, seeking tranquility.

Aquarium: Avoid spending too much for nothing, Aquarius. Look for light and fun outings to catch up on the conversation.

Fish: Use your intuition, Pisces. She is the best guide for you to know where to invest your chips.