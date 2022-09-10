Check the results of Quina 5945 and Lotomania 2363 this Friday (9/9)

posted on 09/09/2022 19:59 / updated on 09/09/2022 20:35



Check the results of this Friday’s Caixa Lotteries (9/9) – (Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

On Friday night (9/9), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: Quina’s 5945 contests; the 2363 of Lotomania and the 293 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 16.1 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 22-23-02-37-58.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.













super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 1 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 4

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 5

Column 6: 2

Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania



With an expected prize of R$ 462 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 78-70-94-79-20-44-37-83-58-72-28-51-73-55-71-80-63- 92-47-15.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:

