Check the VALUE of gasoline at stations

Currently, fuel expenses represent a real hole in the finances of Brazilians. In recent years, the price of gasoline, for example, has increased exponentially. Recently, a further reduction in fuels was confirmed. Therefore, Brazilians want to know: how was the price of gasoline at stations?

The increase in prices is already part of the routine of Brazilians, not only at gas stations, but also in supermarkets. Basic necessities also had major readjustments in recent months. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the change in gas prices and what the new reduction represents in real numbers.

Why is gasoline so expensive?

Before we talk about the new reduction in the price of gasoline, it is worth remembering why fuel is so expensive. Several factors help to explain this shortage. Among them are the dependence on imports, price policy adopted by the Government, increase in the price of a barrel of oil, appreciation of the exchange rate (dollar), readjustments to distributors and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

How does the reduction change the value of gasoline at stations?

According to a study by the company Ticket Log, after the 7% reduction in the price of fuel sold to refineries (announced on the 1st of September and implemented on the 2nd), the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped by around 0.80%.

In the first days of September, the average price was established at R$ 5.46. If accumulated to the readjustments confirmed in July and August, the new reduction of the liter of gasoline accumulates an average indentation of 12.21%.

This 7% reduction represents the biggest adjustment since April 21, 2020, when the price of fuel sold to refineries fell by 8% – due to the economic and social effects of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gasoline prices at stations vary by region.

The price of gasoline at gas stations varies by company, state and city. When analyzing the Brazilian regions, it is possible to draw an interesting overview of the price list. In the Northeast, for example, gasoline had the most significant reduction – 14.56%. The national average is 11.62%.

The North region, on the other hand, has the highest average price. Currently, the value corresponds to R$ 5.97. The lowest price was in the South region, with an average of R$ 5.48. Now, in the state analysis, the biggest reduction happened in Piauí (18.24%). In the state, the average value of gasoline, which was R$ 7.23, decreased to R$ 5.91.