Cher commits gaffe when paying tribute to the monarch

Cher, 76, made a gaffe in honoring Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96. The American singer, who loves to use emojis to express herself on social media, ended up curling up and used a “bull” figurine to describe the monarch.

“I am saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. I was honored to meet her. I was in a long line of people waiting to meet her. Yet when she came to me, she asked pertinent questions and seemed genuinely interested in me. talk to me. I’m proud that she was a [boi] and happy because she had a great sense of humor,” wrote the artist.

The pop star, though, probably wanted to use a “goat” emoji. That’s because the acronym “GOAT”, which means “Greatest Of All Time” (in Portuguese, “the best of all time”), is the same as the word “goat”, which means goat or goat.

It is common, on social networks, for English-speaking Internet users to use the goat emoji and the word “goat” to refer to who they consider great entertainment icons, for example.

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her, Yet

The word has caused confusion before: Meryl Streep thought her co-stars were calling her a “goat” behind the scenes of the movie “Don’t Look Up”. That’s because actor Jonah Hill and actress Jennifer Lawrence referred to her as “GOAT” in a complimentary way.

“I thought it was cute. I thought, ‘Why is he calling me a goat?’ And I kind of thought, ‘Well, I look like a goat,'” Streep joked about the misunderstanding.

Death of Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She had been placed under medical observation the same day — her immediate family members were informed and traveled to the scene.

In power for 70 years, the monarch had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest.

Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles (heir to the throne and now known as Charles III), Anne, Andrew and Edward.

