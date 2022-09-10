chicken, cheese and fruit are still on the rise

The country’s official inflation index, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), fell by 0.36% in August, but important items on the Brazilian family’s table are still accumulating high prices, such as chicken pieces (2, 87%), cheese (2.58%) and fruit (1.35%).

In the year (from January to August), the IPCA accumulates a high of 4.39% and, in the last 12 months (from August 2021 to August 2022), the high is 8.73%.

On the other hand, long-life milk (-1.78%), soy oil (-5.56%) and tomato (-11.25%), inflation villains in recent months, registered a drop.

“In recent months, milk prices have risen a lot. As we are approaching the end of the off-season period, which should continue until September or October, this may improve the situation. But in the previous month, the high of milk was 25.46 %, that is, prices fell in August, but still follow high”, said Kislanovresearch manager.

Seven of the nine groups were discharged

Seven of the nine areas surveyed by the IBGE had a rise in August. Only transport and communication registered deflation. See the monthly variation by group:

clothing: +1.69%

health and personal care: +1.31%

education: +0.61%

personal expenses: +0.54%

household items: +0.42%

food and beverages: +0.24%

housing: +0.10%

communication: -1.10%

transport: -3.37%

Fall in Transport

According to the institute, the transport group had the greatest impact on the result, mainly influenced by the drop in fuel prices (-10.82%). In August, the four fuels that make up the index had a retraction:

gasoline (-11.64%)

ethanol (-8.67%)

diesel oil (-3.76)

vehicle gas (-2.12%)

Airfare prices also fell in the month (-12.07%), after four consecutive months of increase. Research manager Peter Kislanovsays that the reduction can be attributed to seasonality.

“This is a comparison with July, which is a holiday month and there is an increase in demand. In addition, there were four consecutive months of highs, which raises the basis for comparison. There is also the impact of the reduction in jet fuel during this period. “, said.

About the IPCA

The IPCA has been calculated by the IBGE since 1980, and refers to families with an income of 1 to 40 times the minimum wage, residing in urban areas.

To calculate the monthly index, prices collected between July 29 and August 29, 2022 (reference) were compared with prices in force between June 30 and July 28, 2022 (base).