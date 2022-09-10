child with monkeypox is 8 years old and has no symptoms

Ceará has a confirmed case of monkeypox in children. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza, the girl is already without symptoms and the case is still under investigation by the teams of the Epidemiological Surveillance Cell. The family is being monitored.

The patient initially presented with skin rashes, headache, sore throat, mouth lesions, nausea/vomiting and weakness, according to IntegraSUS, a platform of the State Health Department (Sesa).

“The recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis of other diseases, which are in process”, added the folder.

The profile of patients is still mostly young men. However, other groups are also beginning to be infected by the virus.

In addition to the child, five other patients with the disease in Ceará are female, accounting for 6.1% of confirmations. One woman is between 20 and 29 years old, two are between 30 and 39 years old and two are between 40 and 49 years old.

In all, 804 notifications of suspected cases of the disease have already been made. But 364 have already been discarded, after a laboratory test gave a negative result. Another 341 are still under investigation.

Age range of confirmed cases

Counties with monkeypox cases

Fortress – 82 Caucaia – 3 Sobral – 2 Maracanaú – 2 Russians – 2 Barbalha – 1 Eusebio – 1 Itaitinga – 1 Jericoacoara Jijoca – 1 Massape – 1 Pacajus – 1

Other states (2): 1 in Piauí and 1 in Bahia

