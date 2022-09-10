Cielo (CIEL3) will capture and process payments via WhatsApp

Cielo (CIEL3) announced this Friday (9) an agreement with Meta Platforms, owner of WhatsApp and Facebook, to capture and process transactions made through WhatsApp.

The agreement allows people to make payments to stores, for example, using means such as debit and credit cards, through the messaging application, which is now used to transfer resources between people.

“The effective availability to the public of carrying out payment transactions via WhatsApp in this modality is a decision that is up to Meta and is subject to tests with users and commercial establishments, in addition to regulatory approvals”, said the company, in a material fact.

The agreement is not exclusive, which means that Meta will be able to close agreements along the same lines with other payment companies.

“Our partnership with Cielo is the first of many we are building with several local partners as we work to offer people the ability to buy from companies in Brazil directly on WhatsApp,” Meta said in a statement.

(With Reuters)

