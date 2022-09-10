citizens will be able to have iPhone 14

American technology giant Apple was one of several Western companies that left Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine began. But the Russian government guarantees: its citizens will still be able to have the brand new iPhone 14, announced this week. And access to cell phones will occur thanks to a parallel scheme.

“Why not? If consumers want to buy these phones, yes. There will be that opportunity,” explained Denis Manturov, minister of commerce and industry in Vladimir Putin’s government, when asked about the sale of the new iPhone in Russia. The information is from RIA Novosti, the Russian state news agency.

The sale of Apple’s new smartphone, according to Manturov, can be done through the government’s parallel import program, installed in March. It was an immediate response to the numerous departures of companies from the country since the beginning of the war. Through the measure, the government legalized retailers to import products without authorization from the brand owner.

About a month ago, Manturov himself said that parallel imports resulted in sales that, together, moved around US$ 6.5 billion (R$ 33.7 billion) in Russia since then.

Even without taking these imports into account, there are still iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple products being sold in Russian retail, as not all the stock that was in the country has been sold yet.

According to the Reuters news agency, MTS, Russia’s largest telephone operator, is already accepting orders for the pre-sale of the iPhone 14. The price of the most basic smartphone of the new line is 84.9 thousand rubles (R $7,200), and the company claims the order can take up to 120 days to deliver.

*With information from Reuters