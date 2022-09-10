Claudia Silvano sends a message to Curitiba gas stations

The director of Procon-PR Claudia Silvano sent a message this Friday (09) to gas stations in Curitiba and the metropolitan region. In a video, Claudia informs that Procon carries out a price investigation action, whose main objective is to verify if the reduction passed on by Petrobras has already been passed on to the consumer.

The inspection should take place throughout this Friday. The last fuel reduction announced by Petrobras was on September 1st. The company reported a reduction from R$ 3.53 to R$ 3.28 per liter of gasoline for distributors. The change represents a decrease of R$ 0.25 per liter.

According to the company, considering the mandatory blend of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, “Petrobras’ share of consumer price will rise from R$2.57, on average , to R$ 2.39 for each liter sold at the pump”.

According to the state-owned company, the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its values ​​with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations. and the exchange rate”.

Petrobras also informed that it publishes in its site information regarding the formation and composition of fuel prices for consumers, to contribute to the transparency of values ​​and a better understanding of society.