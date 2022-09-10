Confirmed in Brazil, Chevrolet Equinox electric has 500 km of range

General Motors, which had already presented Chevrolet Silverado and Chevrolet Blazer in 100% electric versions this year, has now released details of the new electric Chevrolet Equinox – the automaker’s first battery-powered midsize SUV.

The brand expects the model to be affordable in its category, available in configurations with an estimated range of up to 500 km. The SUV will make up Chevrolet’s global electric portfolio alongside the Blazer, Silverado and Bolt.

Image: Disclosure

The standard configuration of the electric Equinox comes with front-wheel drive, 213 horsepower and 33.5 Nm of instant torque. There is also another configuration, with all-wheel drive eAWD of 294 hp and 47.8 kgfm.

Both configurations feature One-Pedal Driving technology, which allows driving the vehicle with just the accelerator, as by reducing pressure on the pedal, the vehicle starts the regenerative braking process to take advantage of the kinetic energy that helps recharge the battery. , optimizing autonomy.

Image: Disclosure

The model also has other charging technologies, with a standard 11.5 kW (AC) system, which can add up to 56 km of estimated range per hour of charging and charging of 19.2 kW (AC) in the most sophisticated versions, which can add up to 85 km of estimated autonomy per hour of charge. There is still standard fast charge (DC) capacity of up to 150 kW, which allows you to add approximately 115 km of estimated range in 10 minutes of charging.

The electric Chevrolet Equinox debuts in the United States at the end of 2023 and will later reach other markets, such as Brazil. Production will be at GM’s plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

