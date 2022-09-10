Corinthians does activity in reduced field and trains submission with an eye on Majestic

Corinthians did another training period this Friday, with an eye on Sunday’s Majestic. At CT Joaquim Grava, the alvinegro cast had activity on a reduced field and perfected the submissions.

As usual, the first activity of the day was the warm-up. After that, the athletes dedicated themselves to a work of offensive movements of overtaking, crossings and submissions under the command of Vítor Pereira.

Then, the Corinthians performed a small-field coping activity. For this Friday, the cast had the presence of Léo Mana, from the U-20 team, to complete the activities. In the last training session, it is worth remembering, the news was due to the presence of Fagner, Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto and Adson, who trained with the ball. Among the four, the left-back is the most likely to return at least to the bench for the derby.

Corinthians performs its last training session on Saturday afternoon, when it finishes its preparation for the classic against São Paulo. The ball rolls at 16:00 in Morumbi, in a match valid for the Brasileirão. Timão is currently in third place, with 43 points, while the tricolor team is in 14th place and with 30 points.

