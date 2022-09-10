Corinthians lineup: team trains shots before the classic against São Paulo | Corinthians

Corinthians had one more day of training, this Friday morning, before the classic against São Paulo, at 4 pm this Sunday, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

Léo Mana, right-back of Corinthians’ under-20, participated again in the activities. Fagner and Rafael Ramos, owners of the position in the professional team, are coming back from injuries. The duo had their status updated by Bruno Mazziotti this week.

The youngster should be related to the derby, but Fagner tends to start playing, as he has been showing a “great response” in the recovery. Beside Renato Augusto, Adson, Bamboo and Lucas Pitonthe side is another who already trains with the ball.

Léo Mana, right-back of the base, in training for the Corinthians professional

The possible absences are due to Rafael Ramos, Raul Gustavo, Júnior Moraes and Maycon.

Vítor Pereira will be able to count on the return of Du Queiroz, suspended for the third yellow card in the last round. The steering wheel appeared with a new style in his hair at CT Joaquim Grava.

If the Corinthians coach does not spare anyone because of the decision next Thursday, against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, a possible Corinthians at the weekend may have Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto. Renato Augusto, an important piece, can be preserved

In the day’s activities, Vítor Pereira trained in offensive movement, crosses and submissions, in addition to fighting on a reduced field, as described by the club’s advice. Timão has one more day of training, this Saturday morning, before the classic against São Paulo.

Du Queiroz at Corinthians training this Friday, before the classic against São Paulo

Renato Augusto in training this Friday with Corinthians before the classic against São Paulo

Banner Corinthians

