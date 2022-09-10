Corinthians monitors striker Pedro Raul, from Goiás

Even with the transfer window closed, the Corinthians follows its usual monitoring of names that can reinforce the club in the near future.

The name of the time is that of striker Pedro Raul, currently defending the colors of Goiás, on loan from the Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol. He is the current top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, with 14 goals scored.

As determined by Sports GazetteCorinthians sought information on the athlete from its staff, but did not make any stronger moves for him at this time.

Given this, the striker remains on the radar and fits the recommendations of Vítor Pereira. It is worth remembering, however, that the link between the coach and his coaching staff runs until the end of the year, with no definition yet on the future.

Finally, it was clear that, if Timão wants to have Pedro Raul next season, the club will not be auctioned for the athlete, a position he has been adopting in recent signings.



The market value of Pedro Raul is currently 2 million euros (R$ 10.3 million), according to the website. transfermarkt. The tendency, however, is that this value will increase depending on its performance until the end of the Brasileirão.

Pedro Raul is 25 years old and, in this year’s Serie A, he played in 23 games, with 14 goals scored and one assist, with 54% of participations in goals for Goiás. In 88% of the time, he played as a starter and has five yellow cards.

In the last transfer window, Corinthians hired Yuri Alberto, on loan from Zenit, Russia, for a year, for the sector. In addition to him, defender Fabián Balbuena and midfielder Fausto Vera also arrived.

