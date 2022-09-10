Corinthians opponent sells out visiting sector for decisive game for Copa do Brasil

Corinthians and Fluminense meet again this Thursday, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The teams decide a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil and promise to count on the strong support of their fans in the stands.

The visiting team, on Friday, sold out the tickets made available by Corinthians in an agreement that provided for approximately 6% of the total charge for visitors in both matches. About 3,000 tickets were put on sale for the Rio fans.

“Tickets sold out for Corinthians x Fluminense for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil! Another sector crowded by the Tricolor fans away from home! VAMOS PRA CIMA”, published the team from Rio de Janeiro on their social networks – see the post below.

The Parque São Jorge club, in turn, lowered the values ​​of three sectors of the stadium to have maximum strength in the decisive confrontation. Regarding the game against Atlético-GO, for the quarter-finals, the board reduced the prices of Leste Superior (from R$110 to R$90), Leste Inferior Lateral (from R$130 to R$100) and Leste Inferior Central (from R$150 to R$120).

Corinthians and Fluminense drew 2-2, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, with Timão managing to equalize the score at the end of the match, with Róger Guedes. Whoever advances to the decision of the competition, will face the winner of the confrontation between Flamengo and São Paulo.

Before deciding their fate in the Copa do Brasil, the team led by Vítor Pereira will have a commitment to the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, at 4 pm, the alvinegra team will go to Morumbi to measure forces with São Paulo. Timão is third in the Brasileirão, with 43 points conquered, eight behind leader Palmeiras.

TICKETS SOLD OUT for Corinthians x Fluminense for the semifinals of @Brazil’s Cup! Another sector crowded by the Tricolor fans away from home! LET’S GO UP! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/1O3UtsjUhn — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) September 9, 2022

