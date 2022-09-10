Corinthians targets Pedro Raul, top scorer of the Brasileirão, for 2023

Top scorer of the Brasileirão with 14 goals, Pedro Raul entered the sights of Corinthians for 2023

Even with the transfer window closed, the Corinthians follows its usual monitoring of names that can reinforce the club in the near future.

The name of the time is that of the attacker Pedro Raulcurrently defending the colors of the Goiáson loan from the Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol. He is the current top scorer in the Brazilian championshipwith 14 goals scored.

As determined by Sports GazetteCorinthians sought information on the athlete from its staff, but did not make any stronger moves for him at this time.

Given this, the striker remains on the radar and fits the recommendations of Victor Pereira. It is worth remembering, however, that the link between the coach and his coaching staff runs until the end of the year, with no definition yet on the future.

Finally, it became clear that, if the Helm count on Pedro Raul next season, the club will not be auctioned for the athlete, a position it has been adopting in recent signings.

The market value of Pedro Raul is 2 million euros currently (R$ 10.3 million)according to the website transfermarkt. The tendency, however, is that this value will increase depending on its performance until the end of the Brasileirão.

Pedro Raul is 25 years old and, in Serie A this year, he played in 23 games, with 14 goals scored and one assist, with 54% of participations in goals for Goiás. In 88% of the time, he played as a starter and has five yellow cards.

In the last transfer window, Corinthians signed Yuri Albertoborrowed from zenith, from Russia, for one year, for the sector. In addition to him, the defender also arrived. Fabian Balbuena and the steering wheel Fausto Vera.