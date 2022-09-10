Corinthians visits Palmeiras to confirm their spot in the Brazilian Women’s Final; know everything

Corinthians lives another decisive afternoon with its women’s soccer team this Saturday. At 2 pm, Timão defines, against Palmeiras, the first finalist of the Brasileirão of the modality. The game’s stage will be Allianz Parque.

The alvinegra team arrives for the match with the advantage of the score built in the first game, which they won by 2 to 1. Thus, Timão guarantees the classification not only if they win the Derby, but in case of a tie by any score.

In addition to the result of the first game, Timão also has in its favor the general record of the confrontation. On the other hand, this afternoon, Corinthians won’t count on Fiel’s support and will play against Palmeiras’ single fans.

Escalation

After saving his team in the middle of the week against São Paulo, for Paulista, coach Arthur Elias must send his team to the field with maximum force. For the match, he also has the return of Tarciane, who lost the first semi-final as they competed in the U-20 World Cup. On the other hand, the coach will not have tamiressuspended by the third yellow.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Lele; Diany, Andressa, Tarciane and Yasmim; Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Morais and Jaqueline; Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Jheniffer.

Arbitration

Referee Edina Alves Batista was chosen by the CBF to whistle the decisive Derby. She will be assisted by Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa. The person in charge of VAR is Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos.

how to follow

This afternoon’s match will have multiple broadcast options. On TV, the duel will be shown by band on the open grid and by the SportTV in closed channels. In addition, it is possible to watch the game over the internet, on the streaming platform of Elevensports – just click here to access the game.

Finally, it is still possible to follow the Derby in real time and the narration of the My Helm at the Youtube. Both bid-by-bid and live start an hour before the ball rolls, at 1 pm, and let fans know about everything that happens at Allianz Parque.

