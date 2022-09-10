Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is not intimidated and claims Brazil’s elimination in the World Cup: “They say they are better”

One of the first teams to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, which will be played between November and December this year, the Brazilian team is considered one of the favorites for the title of the biggest football competition on the planet. Not only by Brazilians, but the press from several countries places the canarinho as one of the main teams in the tournament. However, there are those who disagree and “crave” the opposite.

In Group G of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil will face Serbia and Switzerland, with whom it had already fallen in the initial phase in 2018, in the edition of Russia, and Cameroon, which was in the same group as the National Team in the 2014 World Cup. The team led by Tite , who made his last call-up before the final list of the tournament this Friday (9), is on the same side of the draw as other big teams, such as Portugal, in Group H.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese are still trying to win their first world title. In their group are Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea, and they can face Brazil in the round of 16. According to young striker João Félix, however, the guys have complete conditions to eliminate the Selection. “It would make a very interesting game. I’ve never played against Brazil, I’m curious”, began the 22-year-old promise.

The Atlético de Madrid player, in an interview with TNT Sports do Brasil, also highlighted a Brazilian “arrogance”. “I would like to be winning for (Matheus) Cunha to climb a little bit, because he is always saying that Brazil is better than Portugal. Do you have great players? There is, but it’s not better, and I wanted to play just to end this discussion”, said the striker, who “poked” Atlético’s strike partner.