Cruzeiro has its biggest box office profit in Serie B in game with Cricima

photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro registered its largest audience in Serie B in the duel against Cricima, in Mineiro

Cruzeiro recorded its biggest box office profit in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in the 1-1 draw against Cricima, last Sunday (4/9), for the 28th round. On the occasion, more than 58 thousand fans went to Mineiro for a gross income of more than R$ 2.4 million.

According to the match’s financial bulletin, released this Thursday (9/8) by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Cruzeiro’s profit from the sale of tickets was R$ 1,746,909.81.

As it was a “key game” on the way to confirming access to the national elite, Cruzeiro’s fans turned out in force in Mineiro. Cruise in Series B.

Also according to the financial bulletin, the total income from the duel against Tigre was R$ 2,478,008.00. The expenses were detailed and the amount was R$ 731,098.19. As a result, the net income was R$ 1,746,909.81.

This was Cruzeiro’s highest income in Brazilian Serie B. Before, the record had been set in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, in the 8th round. On the occasion, 58,397 fans went to Gigante da Pampulha for a net income of R$ 1,704,799.15.

As principal, Cruzeiro pockets 100% of the revenue from the box office. However, there are still other payments to be made by the club that are not listed in the match border. In this way, Raposa’s final profit is not exactly that presented by CBF.

Invasion of the stands of Mineiro

Many fans left to access the stands of the stadium close to the time of the match. Due to the long lines to enter the stadium through the Yellow Sector, hundreds of Cruzeiro residents forced and managed to knock down the bars of the fence.

Ranking of publics and incomes of Cruzeiro as principal

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 15 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 14 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 13 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 10 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 9 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operrio – 52,751 fans, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,930,442.00 – photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro 3 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Cricima – 58,702 fans, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,478,008.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press