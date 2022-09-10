Cruzeiro has its biggest box office profit in Serie B in game with Cricima
Cruzeiro recorded its biggest box office profit in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in the 1-1 draw against Cricima, last Sunday (4/9), for the 28th round. On the occasion, more than 58 thousand fans went to Mineiro for a gross income of more than R$ 2.4 million.
According to the match’s financial bulletin, released this Thursday (9/8) by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Cruzeiro’s profit from the sale of tickets was R$ 1,746,909.81.
As it was a “key game” on the way to confirming access to the national elite, Cruzeiro’s fans turned out in force in Mineiro. Cruise in Series B.
Also according to the financial bulletin, the total income from the duel against Tigre was R$ 2,478,008.00. The expenses were detailed and the amount was R$ 731,098.19. As a result, the net income was R$ 1,746,909.81.
This was Cruzeiro’s highest income in Brazilian Serie B. Before, the record had been set in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, in the 8th round. On the occasion, 58,397 fans went to Gigante da Pampulha for a net income of R$ 1,704,799.15.
As principal, Cruzeiro pockets 100% of the revenue from the box office. However, there are still other payments to be made by the club that are not listed in the match border. In this way, Raposa’s final profit is not exactly that presented by CBF.
Invasion of the stands of Mineiro
Many fans left to access the stands of the stadium close to the time of the match. Due to the long lines to enter the stadium through the Yellow Sector, hundreds of Cruzeiro residents forced and managed to knock down the bars of the fence.
Ranking of publics and incomes of Cruzeiro as principal