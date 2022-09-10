Cruzeiro: Pezzolano admits he can rotate the squad in the next games

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano have nine more rounds to test and rotate the celestial cast

Close to reinstating Cruzeiro Serie A from the Brazilian Championship, coach Paulo Pezzolano admitted that he intends to rotate the squad in the next Serie B games, but in a moderate way. The Uruguayan coach’s plan is to give more minutes of play to athletes who have played little so far, in addition to continuing to win to win the title of the competition.

After Raposa’s 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, this Thursday (9/8), in Mineiro, for the 29th round of the Second Division, Pezzolano talked about what he should do in the next games. The tendency for him to make punctual changes in the team.

“I’m still not thinking about next year. I’m thinking about the next game. It’s very important to keep winning. Any player who didn’t have the opportunity can have it. All players will continue training,” he said.

With the result against Paraná, Cruzeiro once again opened up a nine-point advantage to vice-leader Bahia and extended the distance from Londrina to 21, the first team outside the elite access group. According to the mathematics department at UFMG, the celestial club has a 99.99% chance of access.

come back on top

With the math in Cruzeiro’s favor at this point in the season, Pezzolano recalled the difficulties faced by the miners before Ronaldo Fenmeno’s team, owner of SAF cruzeirense, took over the reins of the club. In the words of the coach, the fan who “saw a club that was close to disappearing” is happy today.

“In football there is a transition, I was very conscious when I arrived here. It is not easy to make the transition as fast as it was. They (players) know that it is very difficult to go up, it is very difficult to play in the Second Division. The fans saw a club that was close to disappearing, they knew that it was in a bad way and that today it is close to getting back where it deserves”, he highlighted.

Mathematics for access

Despite the anxiety, Fox is not able to confirm access to the CRB. According to mathematician Gilcione Costa, from UFMG, “until round 30, it’s impossible (…). In round 31, Cruzeiro has a 10.8% chance. It’s even plausible,” he said.

Therefore, the game that can make the return of Cruzeiro Primeira Diviso official can be against Vasco. The teams will face each other on the 21st of this month (Wednesday), at 21:30, in Mineiro, for the 31st round of Serie B.