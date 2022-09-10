Datafolha: Bolsonaro government is disapproved by 42% and approved by 31% | Election poll

Datafolha research released this Friday (9), commissioned by Globo and the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, points out that 42% of Brazilians disapprove of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Those who approve are 31% and those who consider regular are 25%.

SPECIAL PAGE: See the complete data from the Datafolha survey

The survey came after Bolsonaro used the September 7 events, which celebrated the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, to ask for votes in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro.

The events on the date, however, did not change Bolsonaro’s approval and disapproval ratings, compared to the previous poll, on September 1.

Check other survey data:

Datafolha: Lula keeps 45%, and Bolsonaro goes from 32% to 34%

Datafolha: Lula has 53% in the 2nd round and Bolsonaro, 39%

In the last survey, the president registered the same rates of excellent and good (31%) and of bad and terrible (42%) that he registered in this survey. On the other hand, those who consider the government regular fluctuated two points down, within the margin of error, of two percentage points more or less.

The numbers from this survey, however, are positive for the current president, when compared to data from the end of last year. On December 16, 2021, for example, those who considered the government bad or terrible were 53% and those who considered it great or good were 22%.

Compared to other former presidents elected after redemocratization, in a similar period of term, Bolsonaro is the worst evaluated. FHC, in September 1998, had 43% of approval and 17% of disapproval; Lula, in September 2006, had 46% of approval and 18% of disapproval; and Dilma, in September 2014, had 36% of approval and 24% of disapproval.

According to Datafolha, Bolsonaro’s disapproval rate is higher among women than among men (45% and 39%, respectively), among Catholics (48%) than among Evangelicals (24%), among residents. Northeast (53%), among residents of metropolitan regions than among residents of the interior (46%, compared to 40%) and among those who self-declare as black (50%).

The president fares better among men than among women (36%, against 27%), among those with a monthly family income of more than 5 to 10 minimum wages (44%), among residents of the Midwest (46%) and among evangelicals (45%).

Among voters who receive or live with beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the Bolsonaro government’s evaluation rates are close to those observed in the national average: 42% disapprove of the administration, 27% evaluate it as regular and 29% approve.

The survey heard 2,676 people, between September 8 and 9, in 191 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points, within the 95% confidence level. The search code at the Electoral Court is BR-07422/2022.

Half the population does not trust Bolsonaro

Datafolha also indicates that 50% of the electorate never trust what the president says. The number is the same as the previous survey.