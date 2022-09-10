Datafolha: Lula has 45%, and Bolsonaro goes to 34% after 9/7 – 09/09/2022 – Poder

The latest Datafolha poll on the dispute over the Planalto Palace shows a stable scenario, with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the first round race with 45%, compared to 34% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The president, however, positively oscillated two points, within the margin of error, and nominally this is the smallest distance between them since May 2021. Conducted on Thursday (8) and this Friday (9), the survey was thus able to measure the impact of the large demonstrations led by the president on the occasion of the 7th of September, on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro participated in rallies parallel to official events for the same audience in Brasília and Rio, and in São Paulo there was a concentration on Avenida Paulista. During and after the acts, in which the president avoided criticizing the electoral system and encouraged an explicit coup for supporters, his allies set up a large message distribution network, giving the idea that there would be a “turn” in progress.

Bolsonaro himself called it “datapovo”, in opposition to the work of Datafolha, which he criticized. For now, and the effect of this type of event tends to dissipate after the initial moment, it is not possible to assess whether the oscillation suggests a change in the curve.

Datafolha heard 2,676 people in 191 cities, in a work commissioned by Sheet and by TV Globo under number BR-07422/2022 at the Superior Electoral Court.

In the previous survey, carried out last week, Lula had the same 45% and Bolsonaro, 32% From there to here, Ciro Gomes (PDT), who fluctuated negatively from 9% to 7%, and Simone Tebet ( MDB), which stalled at 5%. So both are now technically tied.

A possible additional support for Bolsonaro may have come from voters of the pedetista, given that the whites and nulls stood at 4% and the undecided fluctuated to 3%.

The performance of candidates from the lower platoon in the race has been burying Lula’s chances of winning in the first round, fueled by the former president himself, who said this week that “just a little bit is missing”, in an appeal to the useful vote of the pedetista electorate and the Senator.

Lula maintained the 48% of valid votes, excluding nulls and blanks, which is the way in which the Electoral Justice closes the accounts of the election. If someone has 50% plus one vote, they are elected in the first round. With the margin of error, the PT may still be close to the necessary half, but the tendency is for a fall: in May, it had 54%. Bolsonaro fluctuated from 34% to 36% last week.

Contrary to the more immediate impact of an event like the 7th of September, the effect expected by the Bolsonarista Auxílio Brasil campaign remains to be seen. The income transfer program that replaced Bolsa Família already had its first installment fully paid in August, and so far it has not significantly altered the vote of the poorest.

Among those earning up to 2 minimum wages, 50% of the sample of this survey, Bolsonaro was stable, with 26%, while Lula has 54%. The R$600 grant reaches 20 million families, and the majority of those who receive it directly or indirectly say they vote for PT (56%, compared to 28% for the president).

Planalto’s expectation was to see the initiative reverberating even among the poorest who do not use it. For these, and for intermediate income segments, the improvement in the economic scenario and the drop in fuel prices caused by Bolsonaro’s intervention in Petrobras seemed like a more certain bet.

So much so that the president had risen among those who earn from 2 to 5 minimum wages, which account for 36% of the sample. But the effect only lasted until the last survey, when his advantage over Lula dropped from 13 to 3 points. Now, it was stable in a technical tie: 41% for Bolsonaro, 37% for the predecessor.

The former president is also doing much better among the less educated, scoring 56% to 26% against Bolsonaro, and northeasterners (60% to 23%).

The current president has an advantage among those who earn 5 to 10 minimums (8% of the sample), scoring 49%, with Lula scoring 34%. Among the richest, who earn more than 10 monthly minimums and make up 4% of the electorate, Bolsonaro wins with 42%, compared to 29% for the PT.

In the struggle for the voluminous female segment, 52% of the sample, the president’s sexist tirades on the 7th of September, when he led the chorus of “imbrochable” and compared his wife, Michelle, to that of Lula and others, did not change the picture. The PT fluctuated from 48% to 46%, and Bolsonaro, from 28% to 29%.

In the religious section, Bolsonaro maintained his lead among the 27% of evangelicals in this survey, scoring 51% against 28% of the PT. This one leads among the most numerous, but least politically vocal, Catholics (52% of the sample): he has 54%, while the president scores 27%.

A relevant change was seen in the Southeast, the most populous region in the country, with 43% of voters. There, Bolsonaro’s rise, which had reduced the difference to Lula by half from the August poll to last week’s, stopped. The numbers are now stable: 41% for the former president, 36% for the current one.

For Ciro and Simone, whose positive oscillation in the past survey generated enthusiasm in their campaigns, the survey did not bring good news.

Finally, around the survey trace are Soraya Thronicke (UB), with 1%, and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Leo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Constituent Eymael ( DC) and Father Kelmon (PTB), all without points. Pablo Marçal (Pros), whose candidacy was contested and will appeal, also did not reach 1%.