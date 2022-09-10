Deadline for self-declaration ends this Monday (12)

The document is required to receive the first two installments of Pix Caminhoneiro, corresponding to July and August

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Initially scheduled for August 29, the deadline for autonomous cargo carriers to carry out the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term was extended to this Monday (12). Thus, the document is necessary to receive the first two installments of Pix Caminhoneiro, corresponding to July and August.

Thus, the receipt is scheduled to occur together with the payment of the third installment of the benefit – referring to September – on the 24th of this month.

More than 100 thousand truck drivers

Almost 129,788 carriers had self-declared as of 6 pm on August 29. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, “these drivers must receive the first two installments on September 6th and the third on the 24th of the same month – if all the criteria are met”.

Pix Trucker

The transfers from Pix Caminhoneiro started on August 9th. Two installments were released, referring to the months of July and August. With that, the value of the first payment was R$ 2 thousand. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 190,861 truck drivers were awarded in this first stage, totaling approximately R$ 381.8 million.

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) – Pix Caminhoneiro – is being paid to offset the increase in fuel prices. Thus, six installments of R$ 1 thousand are planned until December.

Therefore, at this stage, carriers who were active on the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) on May 31, 2022, received the benefit. In addition to having transport operations registered with ANTT in 2022.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

However, the other truck drivers active in the RNTR-C on July 22, even if no operations were registered this year, must make the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term, exclusively for receiving the benefit, in order to prove that they are able to carry out transport operations.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nuad Contributor / Shutterstock.com