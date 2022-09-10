Death of Queen Elizabeth II makes Meghan Markle make a decision. Know which one!

The death of Queen Elizabeth II did Meghan Markle canceling a work commitment scheduled for the 20th. The wife of Harry, grandson of the sovereign who died last Thursday (8) at the age of 96, would participate in a talk-show on American TV to promote her poadcast “Archetypes”.

Meghan’s visit to “The Tonight Show”, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC, would take place just two days after the scheduled date for the burial of Elizabeth II (understand the entire 11-day ritual here). The information is from the newspaper “The Mirror”, this Saturday (10).

It is worth remembering that Meghan did not accompany her husband on his husband’s last visit to his grandmother, succeeded by King Charles III on the British throne. The actress would take advantage of her passage through Manhattan to appear on the American network’s program, while Harry would make a speech at the UN General Assembly.

A source told a celebrity website that Meghan’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show is “obviously cancelled.” Out of the Royal Family since February 2021, Harry’s wife and husband are expected to remain in the UK following the burial of Elizabeth II, who has been at the head of the British throne for more than 70 years.

+ understand the curse rumor that hit Charles I and Charles II

The royal family faces new controversy with Meghan and Harry

Meanwhile, a new controversy arises in the Royal Family. King Charles III – officially sworn in this Saturday with an emphatic statement about his reign – may withdraw the titles of nobility from grandsons Archie (3 years old) and Lilibet (1 year old), children of Meghan and Harry.

With the death of Elizabeth II and the reign of Charles III, Prince William becomes first in the line of succession, followed by eldest son George, 9, of Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4. Harry and his children.