DefenseNet – US RU NATO

Ukraine announced this Thursday (8) that it has regained territories conquered by Russia and indicated that the counter-offensive will maintain its momentum thanks to the new and million-dollar aid granted by the United States for the purchase of military equipment. “Our heroes have already liberated dozens of cities. And today this movement has continued,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in a speech to the nation.

“In total, more than 1,000 square kilometers have been liberated since 1 September,” he added, shortly after announcing that his forces had regained control of Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region, which has been under Russian control since March.

In that same region, situated in the northeast of the country, Ukrainian troops “advanced 50 kilometers beyond enemy lines” and liberated “more than 20 cities”, reported Oleksiy Gromov, a high official of the Ukrainian General Staff. Kiev forces also “liberated several cities” in the south and advanced into the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk areas in the Donbass basin (east), the same source said.

According to Zelensky, the reconquest will maintain its momentum thanks to the military aid announced during a surprise visit to Kiev by the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken. “There are important signs that the United States is with us. For us, it is a guarantee that we will recover our territories”, declared the Ukrainian president during a joint press conference with Blinken.

The new aid package totals $2.6 billion for Ukraine and its neighbors. It includes $675 million in weapons, ammunition and supplies and $1 billion in long-term loans for Ukraine to buy US equipment. It also includes GMLRS-type rocket launcher systems, “105 mm howitzers, artillery ammunition, Humvees (vehicles), armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, light weapons, and more,” the United States specified.

Zelensky has repeatedly said he intended to retake “all regions under Russian occupation”, including the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

“It is still premature, but we are seeing clear and real progress on the ground, especially in the Kherson (south) area, but also interesting developments in the Donbass and the east,” Blinken told reporters.



“Continuous” support for Ukraine

Last week, the Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive in the south, but it has exhausted its Russian-made weapons and its defense now depends entirely on Western military aid.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with several allies at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany to discuss support for Kiev.

The meeting, the fifth of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, aims to demonstrate the “unity and solidarity” of Ukraine’s allies, US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley said. Representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations attended the event.

“We are now seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield,” Austin said. General Milley assured, in turn, that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was “constant and planned”.

However, he added that it was still “too early” to make a comprehensive assessment of the performance of Kiev’s troops.

US President Joe Biden will speak to his allies by phone on Thursday to “underscore” his “continued support for Ukraine,” said a White House official, who requested anonymity.

The United States is Ukraine’s biggest supplier of military aid and has made about $15.2 billion in weapons available since the start of the conflict, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery pieces and projectiles compatible with NATO artillery systems.

Kiev wants ATACMS-type long-range weapons, with a radius of 300 km, but the United States refuses to hand them over, for fear that they could hit targets on Russian territory, which could lead to a worsening of the conflict.

“Current US policy is that we do not send ATACMS,” General Milley said. “We believe the range of the Himars is sufficient to meet the needs of the Ukrainians in their current struggle,” he added.

Artillery is decisive in this conflict. The Ukrainian and Russian armies are engaged in a war of attrition that consumes abundant ammunition.

Russia said on Thursday it had attacked five command posts and shot down 13 drones. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Russia withstood Western sanctions imposed by the war better than expected.

“They failed to achieve their main objective. They failed to undermine our financial stability,” said Mishustin, noting that GDP fell just over 1% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.

Since the start of the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the West has tried to isolate Russia on all fronts.

Poland and the Baltic countries announced on Thursday the temporary restriction on the entry into their territories of Russian citizens with European visas.

The United States will punish Revolutionary Guards and Iranian companies involved in delivering combat drones to Russia for the Ukrainian conflict, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

The sanctions target the Guardians of the Revolution, already punished in relation to the Iranian nuclear issue and inscribed on the American list of terrorist organizations.

“The United States is thinking of rigorously enforcing all of our sanctions against Russia and Iran and holding to account all those who, like Iran, decide to support Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine,” said the Under Secretary of the Treasury. for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

Companies involved in the research, development and production of drones will also be punished, as will the Iranian company that transports them to Russia. The assets and properties they own in the United States will be frozen, while increasing the risk for international companies that do business with them.

Faced with the difficulties of the Russian army in the Ukrainian conflict and the losses of military material, Moscow has made several purchases of weapons in recent weeks from Iran and North Korea. The head of the Iranian air force, General Hamid Vahedi, announced last Monday that he was studying the possibility of buying Russian Sukhoï Su-35 fighter jets.