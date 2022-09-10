Deflation had a limited effect on the yield of some public bonds linked to the IPCA; understand

The second consecutive month of negative IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) – or with deflation – brought concern to investors who have papers linked to the indicator.

Although deflation can, in fact, negatively affect the performance of these assets at certain times, experts recommend caution to investors who have considered selling the securities because of fear of losses.

In August, the effects on the return of some public fixed income bonds linked to inflation were limited. Public bonds adjusted by the IPCA and maturing over five years, for example, advanced 2.49% last month, despite the deflation of 0.36% registered in the month, as reported this Friday (9) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The performance of these papers is measured by the IMA-B 5+, an index calculated by Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities).

The situation was different in the case of inflation-linked government bonds maturing in less than five years, grouped in the IMA-B 5. Their return was zero, on average.

Rafaela Vitória, chief economist at Banco Inter, details that inflation shares have two components that affect their price: the fixed-rate remuneration and the variation of the IPCA.

In terms of fixed-rate remuneration, what weighed in August was the sharp decline in interest rates, due to the drop in commodity and fuel prices, which tend to push inflation up, according to the economist. The drop led to an increase in bond prices, reflected in the portfolios due to the so-called mark-to-market.

An example: at the beginning of August, the IPCA+ 2045 Treasury offered a real rate of 6.23% per year and its price was R$ 3,934.29. On the last day of the month, the remuneration of the paper had decreased to 5.98% per year, while its price rose to R$ 4,053.46.

The price increase is due to mark-to-market. During the existence of a security, its price is marked daily according to the rates that the market prices each day. In practice, inflation-linked securities tend to appreciate when interest rates are on a downward trend – as was seen in August.

The opposite is also true: paper prices normally fall when interest rates rise, as was happening in previous months, while the market believed in a probable continuation of the monetary tightening cycle by the Central Bank.

As they are more sensitive to changes in fiscal policy, longer-term inflation-linked bonds were the ones that most felt the mark-to-market in August, as explained by Vinicius Romano, a fixed income analyst at Suno.

In other words, they recorded more expressive drops in rates and, consequently, a greater advance in prices last month.

Read more:

• Number of LCA investors rises 50% in 6 months; also exempt, CRIs attract 30% more until June

As for the price component given by the correction for inflation, it is necessary to consider that this part would have registered a decrease last month, considering the deflation seen of 0.36%, observes Rafaela. She explains that when deflation occurs, the updated nominal value (VNA) of bonds is corrected downwards, not upwards (as would happen if the IPCA had been positive).

The value of the bond could be corrected downwards considering only deflation – however, the increase in prices caused by the fall in interest rates during the month offset at least part of this movement in some securities.

It’s like a balance between the two components. According to Rafaela, in August, the increase in the prices of public securities had a positive impact on the fixed rate portion and influenced more than the deflation of the IPCA correction component, in the economist’s view.

For this reason, even with the deflation, the papers – especially the longer ones – showed appreciation, says Romano. That is, the investor who chose to sell the security in advance would probably obtain gains, despite the negative IPCA. Such a movement, however, needs to be monitored carefully.

In July, for example, the return of public bonds linked to inflation ended the month, on average, with losses of 0.88%. In this case, the rise in rates on the fixed rate part led to a decline in the prices of inflation-linked government bonds, which weighed negatively together with the downward correction in the value of the securities’ VNA in July.

Can private bonds also be affected?

Although other fixed-income securities are not affected by mark-to-market, securities such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCAs) and Real Estate (LCIs), as well as incentivized debentures, Agribusiness Receivables Certificates ( CRAs) and Real Estate (CRIs) may also experience occasional changes in income.

Romano, from Suno, points out that private securities also have two price components: the fixed-rate part and the part that will be corrected by an inflation index, which in most cases is the IPCA.

In a deflationary scenario, the present value of bonds (VNA) tends to be corrected downwards, says Romano. The point is that there is still the prefixed part.

To better understand whether the security had a positive or negative return in the period, the investor must first transform the annual return offered by the asset into a monthly rate. If the security offers a return of 6% plus IPCA, for example, this would be the equivalent of about 0.50% per month.

Taking into account the 0.68% deflation recorded in July, for example, the bond yield would have been 0.50% minus 0.68%. In the end, the bond would have had a negative return of 0.18%.

In this case, says Romano, for the paper to present a positive return, the monthly fixed rate would need to be higher than 0.68%, using the July IPCA as a reference. If the investor bought a CDB that offers 10% plus IPCA, for example, the monthly return would be around 0.80% per month. Discounting deflation, the yield offered by the security would be 0.12% – the difference between 0.80% and 0.68%.

Are inflation-linked securities still attractive?

Although returns may be lower in the short term, depending on the rate delivered by the security, Romano recalls that the deflation scenario should not persist for many months.

“If inflation continued to fall more often, investors might have a lower return on maturity. but there are two [ou três meses] 12 months in which we will see a drop”, he argues. “It is a measure that affects more in the short term”, she summarizes.

Thus, according to the Suno specialist, the phenomenon does not invalidate investment in inflation-linked securities, whether public or private.

Rafaela, from Inter, agrees and adds that the main attraction of inflation-linked bonds is protection against rising prices.

“There is a scenario of a lot of uncertainty, with the arrival of a new government. In addition, we have a history of rising prices and adopting a more expansionary policy [o que pode pressionar a inflação para cima]”, ponders the chief economist.

Among Rafaela’s preferences are the public bond linked to inflation (Treasury IPCA+) maturing in 2045. According to her, the paper is the one with the longest term of the Treasury Direct among the papers that do not pay semiannual interest.

In her justification, the economist says that the problem with the payment of a half-yearly coupon is the risk of reinvestment – ​​that is, the chance of not obtaining a remuneration equivalent to the previous one or in better conditions than the current ones.

“But I understand that those who are more concerned with volatility, perhaps should prefer maturities in 2028 or 2035. Maybe it makes more sense”, defends Rafaela.

Bruna Centeno, a fixed income specialist at Blue3, also prefers longer-term government bonds, with an eye on potential capital gains.

Read more:

• Treasury Direct: turnaround in the yield curve leads fixed-rate securities to appreciate up to 6.5% in August; understand

She argues that the current scenario is still one of greater uncertainty and that, therefore, the premium demanded by investors tends to be higher.

“This risk scenario should decrease and rates should return to lower levels”, he says. “We look more to long-term assets to catch this close [queda dos juros] curve”, he adds, saying that he likes maturities like 2030, 2035, 2050 and 2060.

According to the Central Bank’s latest Focus Report, the midpoint of inflation projections in 2023, 2024 and 2025 was at 11.25%, 8.00% and 7.50% respectively.

With the fall in the basic interest rate, the trend is that the interest offered by securities traded in fixed income will also decline from 2023, observes Bruna. In that case, the contraction of rates would cause bond prices to rise, which could provide potential opportunities for early bond sales.

In addition to looking at government bonds, the Blue3 specialist does not rule out the allocation in assets such as CRIs, CRAs and incentivized debentures for diversification purposes, as all three are exempt from Income Tax (IR) for individuals. The professional points out that the advantage is that such securities usually offer the possibility of an early exit through the secondary market in an easier way than in the case of CDBs, LCAs and LCIs.

When selecting the assets, Bruna says that the preference is in the calls bluechips (name given to top-tier shares), such as papers issued by Taesa, JBS, for example, which offer from 5% real interest, maturing between four and seven years, he observes.

Related