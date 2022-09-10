Dinho Ouro Preto protests in favor of democracy
First attraction of the Mundo Stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio, singer Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of Capital Inicial, extolled democracy during the band’s show.
“Long live Brazilian democracy! There will be no coup!”, extolled Dinho, before singing “Que País é esse”.
“It must be said that ignorance and violence will not pass,” added the vocalist.
Afterwards, he talked about the song before starting to sing it. “This song is a soundtrack of Brazilian dystopia”.
As in other moments of the festival, the audience shouted against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Without mentioning the president’s name, Dinho was proud and made a sign that he wanted to hear more about the protests.
In shows like Emicida and Sepultura, the audience also chanted protests against the president.
The vocalist ended the song by shouting that “this country is ours”.
Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos
1 / 16
Audience arrives for the 5th day
Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães / UOL
two / 16
Audience fancies the look
Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães / UOL
3 / 16
Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley
Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
4 / 16
Di Ferrero
Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
5 / 16
Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio
ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.
6 / 16
Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion
Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 16
Malu Rodrigues
Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio
ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.
8 / 16
Jão on the Sunset stage
Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
9 / 16
Fans of Jan
Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 16
queue for the drinking fountain
Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain
Filipe Pavão/UOL
11 / 16
Initial Capital
Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
12 / 16
Initial Capital Fans
Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
13 / 16
Billy Idol on the World Stage
Billy Idol took the Mundo stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio and rocked the audience with his classics, such as Eyes without a face?.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
14 / 16
Avril Lavigne on the Sunset Stage
The singer Avril Lavigne excited the audience and filled the space of the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
15 / 16
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne delivered everything and more when performing on the Sunset stage. The singer sang her hits like “Staker Boy” and “Smile”
Zô Guimarães/UOL
16 / 16
Fall Out Boy on the World Stage
Fall Out Boy was the penultimate band to perform on the Mundo stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL