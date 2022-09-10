Dinho Ouro Preto protests in favor of democracy

First attraction of the Mundo Stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio, singer Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of Capital Inicial, extolled democracy during the band’s show.

“Long live Brazilian democracy! There will be no coup!”, extolled Dinho, before singing “Que País é esse”.

“It must be said that ignorance and violence will not pass,” added the vocalist.

Afterwards, he talked about the song before starting to sing it. “This song is a soundtrack of Brazilian dystopia”.

As in other moments of the festival, the audience shouted against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Without mentioning the president’s name, Dinho was proud and made a sign that he wanted to hear more about the protests.

In shows like Emicida and Sepultura, the audience also chanted protests against the president.

The vocalist ended the song by shouting that “this country is ours”.

