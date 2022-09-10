Djavan debuts on the Rock in Rio World Stage with great hits and expectations of being ‘unforgettable’ | Rock in Rio 2022

“I want to write a script that sounds like ‘he worked, he had work'”, says Djavan about the debut on Stage of Rock in Rio, this Saturday (10).

The 73-year-old singer from Alagoas opens the works on the main stage of the Rio festival at 6pm, with the biggest hits of his career.

He has played at the festival, but only as a guest in Carlos Santana’s show in 1991.

Rock in Rio 2022 schedule: see show times

“It’s just one shot, it’s a short show of 1h15, 1h20 for a world of people who frequent Rock in Rio”, continued the artist in an interview with g1.

“I’m going to re-arrange some things, so it’s going to be a beautiful show. I hope it’s a really unforgettable show for me.”

“Sina”, “Flor de Lis”, “Se…”, “Eu Te Devoro”, “Acelerou” and “Samurai” are confirmed in the repertoire. The scenography is by Gringo Cardia.

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Djavan

Djavan plays the same day as Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Bastille, and he’s not worried about looking out of place.