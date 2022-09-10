Do you know the most common types of cancer in young people and adults?

Lymphoma is one of types of cancer common in young people, although many people do not know. This is because, normally, the disease is associated with the elderly or children, which keeps people away from young people in the search for care and prevention.

Read more: Did you know that your diet can increase your risk of cancer?

Most common types of cancer in young people

Anyone who thinks that disease has age is wrong. That’s because individuals between the ages of 15 and 39 can also develop cancer, most often tumors related to the nervous system or genitals. The following are the main types of cancer that affect people under the age of 40:

Cervical cancer;

Breast cancer;

Cancer of the testes and ovaries;

thyroid cancer;

Carcinomas, mainly in the digestive system;

Lymphomas;

Brain tumour.

According to the doctor Annalisa Trama, the most common cancers in young people are carcinomas, a type of malignant tumor that forms in the skin. In addition to them, leukemia, lymphomas and sarcomas are also common, alongside tumors linked to the nervous system and genital organs, such as the cervix.

Awareness is essential for young people

A joint effort is needed to make the population between 15 and 39 years old about the possibility of cancer in this age group. In addition to society itself, health professionals should also get involved and contribute to raising awareness and promoting knowledge of this disease in young people.

Although it is prevalent in the elderly and children, cancer in youth is normal and little studied, which creates a limbo in the treatment and approach to the topic, such as impacts on self-esteem and on personal and work relationships.

In this way, the importance of prevention is reinforced, with the guidance that these people maintain regular visits to doctors’ offices for blood and imaging tests, with the aim of detecting any changes early.

Along these lines, science itself has sought to study more about ways to diagnose cancer early, as well as the development of a vaccine against this disease, which is still in the testing phase.