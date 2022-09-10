Does the British monarchy have a future? Most factors play against

One of the greatest prides of Elizabeth II was to have secured three heirs in the line of succession – son, grandson and great-grandson – a rare feat, with the only precedent set by Queen Victoria in the 19th century.

But having the succession stabilized does not guarantee that it will happen.

In one of the polls taken on the occasion of the late Queen’s platinum jubilee, 62% of Britons were in favor of the monarchy and only 22% against. would be good for the new King Charles IIIexcept for one detail: 37% would prefer that the crown, after Elizabeth II, passed directly to her son William, who was much more popular with public opinion.

Of course, that would never happen: following the line of succession is one of the mainstays of a system based on the principle of heredity and hierarchy.

How is it possible for something so anachronistic to survive so many changes in the contemporary world?

In Scandinavian monarchies, historical winds seem calm. The role of kings and queens is comparatively uncontentious, and in the outposts of the welfare state it doesn’t make much sense to fix something that isn’t broken. In Spain, King Felipe VI’s biggest problem is his father, Juan Carlos, who destroyed the prestige of the monarchy with suspicious contacts and deals.

Not to mention that Felipe could be the king who will see Spain lose a very precious piece, Catalonia, where separatism predominates.

The same separatist sentiment could rip Scotland and eventually Northern Ireland out of the UK. The kingdom would become disunited, unraveling a project consolidated more than 300 years ago, a prospect so bad that, on the occasion of the 2014 referendum, Elizabeth made a rare and cautious public statement, advising voters to “think carefully” about their choices.

The vote for independence lost, with 44%, but separatism is a strong current. The current government is formed by the main independence party. The royal family’s strong identification with Scotland, enhanced by the use of kilts when men are in Scottish territory, the plentiful use of bagpipes and the Queen’s own death in her private castle at Balmoral, would collapse from the moment the “yes” won.

The monarchy would survive in a shrunken country and not even there.

“As Britain becomes more diverse, more secular, more insistently egalitarian and less connected with its past, the very idea of ​​a hereditary Christian monarchy grounded in tradition and history becomes less intelligible. Support for the institution has declined among younger age groups,” wrote Niall Gooch at UnHerd.

“Elizabeth II’s personal popularity may not translate into lasting affection for the Crown as an institution and all it stands for.”

Charles is well aware of this and has spent the last few decades building a positive image and leaving behind the repudiation caused by the way he treated and betrayed Diana, the first woman to be rejected.

In this sense, Diana’s death, 25 years ago, helped Charles to make acceptable, over time, his marriage to Camilla and the treatment she assumed since yesterday, that of queen consort.

Becoming king at 73 isn’t exactly exciting, and all the systematic PR work has failed to do the prodigy of turning an uninspiring personality into an heir and now popular king.

Recent revelations that he accepted bags of cash for his foundation, donated by a Qatari sheikh, and another contribution from Osama Bin Laden’s brothers, did nothing to make him more admired.

Charles also has to manage two extremely uncomfortable family issues.

One is from her son Harry, who slammed the door to live – and earn money – with his wife in the United States.

Harry and Meghan live off snitching – false and true – about the royal family. They will not become more restrained. To give you an idea of ​​the mood of animosity: they happened to be in England when the queen died and it was announced that they would be traveling to Balmoral, but later the information was corrected. Harry ended up going alone.

The other problem was made less thorny by the queen’s death: Andrew, the son who was cut off entirely from official royal family engagements because of his contacts with suicidal pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, can no longer appeal to his mother to restore his status.

After the mourning period, which will be quite long, all the next steps will have to be carefully choreographed. When Charles is crowned, he will have to reconcile the tradition of the ceremony – which has parts that go back to the period before the Norman conquest, at the beginning of the 11th century – with inevitable adaptations.

He will not be able to perform an act identical to that of his mother, who was only 27 years old when she entered Westminster wearing her 1-kilogram, 280-gram state crown and a 6.5-meter velvet cloak decorated with ermine skins. Not to mention the anointing ceremony, with a cross made on the chest with a secret mixture of perfumed oils and essences, symbolizing something that has not existed for a long time: the monarchy by divine right.

It was for promoting this concept that the most famous – or infamous – namesake of the new king, Charles I, was beheaded in 1649 – a regicide that would only be repeated almost 150 years later in France. The English revolution was short-lived. After a decade, during which Oliver Cromwell, the man who defeated the forces loyal to the king in the name of the rebel Parliament, grew excessively powerful, assumed dictatorial powers and ended up naming his son as his successor. Between a plebeian king, and inept, and a king by heredity, the country ended up leaning towards the restoration of the monarchy, with the executed king’s son, Charles II, returned from exile in France. His maternal grandfather, Henri IV of France, had been murdered by a Catholic fundamentalist and his grandmother, the formidable Marie de Medici, ended her life in confinement for conspiring against a son.

The era of thrones disputed in battles is long gone and the field of confrontation today is in social networks. A recent poll shows that Kate, William’s wife, is above even her husband in popularity, with 68% approval.

When she becomes Princess of Wales, the title that has been dormant since Diana (Camilla could use it after she married Charles, Prince of Wales, but was wisely advised to use the second in the list, Duchess of Cornwall), Kate will consolidate as one of the most valuable assets of the monarchy.

A young, beautiful couple, dedicated to family and good causes, lovingly and carefully creating a future little king, only helps to promote a cause that seems historically lost.

All it takes is that Charles III doesn’t get in the way too much.