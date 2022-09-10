DOOGEE V30 Series Arriving with Dimensity 900 and Distinctive Finish – All in Technology

In early 2022, Chinese company DOOGEE impressed its fans with the launch of the DOOGEE V30 5G smartphone. With an innovative design and good specifications, the device achieved a great number of sales on the Web. However, the company has just revealed that it will soon take the next step with the arrival of the DOOGEE V30 series.

As per what has been revealed, the V30 series will consist of four smartphones, including the V30, V30 Pro, V Max and V Max Pro handsets. According to the company, the devices will be the first rugged ones on the market to pack MediaTek’s powerful 6nm chip, the Dimensity 900.

For those who don’t know, the Dimensity 900 supports Bluetooth 5.2, 4k video recording and 30fps encoding capabilities. In addition, this processor also supports LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 120Hz displays, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Another novelty of the DOOGEE V30 series will be in its design and finish. According to official information, the back will be covered by a deerskin and a ceramic band. Although they are not common materials in this type of device, they promise to have a great footprint.

Unfortunately, the rest of the DOOGEE V30 series specs are still unknown. However, we will be back with more information as it becomes available.

