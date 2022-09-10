‘Doomsday Glacier’, which could raise sea levels, is close to collapse, study indicates

Considered one of the largest glaciers in the world, larger than Suriname and nicknamed the “Doomsday Glacier” or “Apocalypse Glacier”, Thwaites is located in West Antarctica and its collapse, which has the potential to raise the level by several meters of the sea, could be close to happening. Study published in the scientific journal Nature Geoscience this month found that, at some point in the past two centuries, the ice band analyzed reached a retreat speed equivalent to 2.1 km per year — double what scientists have observed in the last decade.

The huge ice shelf loses area of ​​its submerged part as the planet gets hotter, and although the speed of its melt today is less than 2.1 km per year, identifying how it behaved in the past helps to predict how will behave in the future. The finding therefore indicates that Thwaites may be close to experiencing a fast-paced change again.

Relief analyzes carried out by the researchers show the rapid retreat of a mountain range close to the glacier, which suggests that major changes could start to happen in a matter of months, if the grounding zone (the submerged part, through which it is fixed to the bottom of the sea) begins to detach. The loss of ice on the Thwaites Glacier is, according to the study, “a great uncertainty for future sea level projections”. Warm waters have supplied heat to the current cavity of the ice shelf, melting it from below and making it susceptible to uncontrolled retreat.

Scientists came to these conclusions by studying a more salient band of ice, submerged at 670 meters. It turned out to be an old portion of the grounding zone, which came off. A retreat rate of 2.1 km to 2.3 km was identified on this ledge, and it becomes more impactful when compared to that of other glaciers. Those in the Amundsen Sea, for example, have maintained a rate that has not exceeded 2 km per year for three decades.

To collect data on the overhang, the scientists used an autonomous underwater vehicle, which recorded marks on the ice caused by the advancing tides. It is precisely these marks, which they call “ribs”, that allow us to say that accelerated retreats have occurred in the last two centuries on the ice shelf. According to the study, the marks left by the action of water on the submerged ice sheet are a rare example to be found.

Detailed images of the marks left by the advancing tides in high resolution

“Based on the common breadth of the ribs (approximately 0.1 m to 0.4 m) and assuming daily recession rates of 6 m to 8 m per day, we estimate that the daily rate of ice loss exceeds 1,000 kg per day per meter of ice. grounding zone. A heat flux of more than 600W per square meter is needed to melt this amount of ice.

Scientists point out that, from the marks found, it is possible to predict the evolution of the ice sheet from now on through the challenging process of building models that replicate the precise sequence of ground line movements along the ledge, including the tidal action and the formation of ice plains in the analyses.

Understanding the recent history of the Thwaites Glacier and the processes that interfere with its rate of melt is, according to the research, key to projecting Antarctica’s contributions to future sea level rise. This process has the potential to threaten coastal communities and ecosystems.