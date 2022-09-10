Dori is “Most Awesome to Work For” among large companies – 09/09/2022

In the city of Marília, in the interior of São Paulo, where Dori Alimentos is located, it is common for families to get to know each other and help each other. Within the snack and fruit snacks producer, this climate of community and collaboration remains and was decisive in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the entire emergency period, the company intensified care to ensure the safety and physical, financial and emotional health of employees and managed to provide the necessary stability.

“However, we soon realized that these policies needed to become permanent”, says Isabel Pena, human resources manager. “We understand that Dori is a company, but it is also a place for people to be who they are, with their emotions and feelings, and it is increasingly clear that our purpose is to see every employee satisfied.”

Time and experience have shown that the company’s perception was correct and that employees recognize the importance of the initiatives adopted: this year, Dori Alimentos was considered the “Most Incredible Place to Work” among large Brazilian companies for the second time ( the first was in 2020). The award is based on the FIA ​​Research Employee Experience (FEEx), held between September 2021 and June 2022 with more than 188 thousand employees from 419 companies registered. Dori Alimentos finished with an iFEEx (the top average score) of 86.5.

“Care is perhaps the most important point of our culture and, based on the FEEx survey, we were able to improve what we can offer our employees considering their expectations”, believes Isabel.

Hybrid system and 30-day vacation

In the last year, Dori Alimentos invested in expanding its wellness actions beyond the health area to encourage a better balance between the personal and professional lives of its employees. One of these initiatives is the adoption of the hybrid work system.

“The presence of people at home, working remotely, was inspiring and provided more participation in the family environment, and the presence in the workplace renews the feeling of belonging and pride, which is why we invested in this practice”, says Isabel.

Dori also has an hourly compensation agreement with the local union, facilitating flexible working hours for employees. Hours can be administered during the effective year as long as they do not exceed 45 hours per month. There is also daily flexibility for entry and exit for the administrative team, already available in the system. In this way, Dori’s employees are able to organize themselves between personal and professional tasks.

Another practical measure that was adopted in 2022 is to guarantee 30-day vacations for all positions in the company, even those considered strategic. In these cases, tools and support are offered so that people feel comfortable to disconnect and enjoy the rest.

Quality of Life and Wellness Center

The fact that it is a food industry and needs to respect strict requirements for food safety even in common areas does not prevent Dori Alimentos from offering leisure and decompression spaces to more than 2,900 direct employees. The social centers of the units are equipped with natural gardens and benches. In these places, employees have access to TV, game areas with pool, foosball and table tennis tables, free wi-fi, books and magazines.

By the end of this year, this structure will receive a major reinforcement: the Center for Quality of Life and Well-being will be inaugurated. This is a unit specialized in delivering health, well-being and quality of life to employees free of charge.

The place will bring together all the services already offered, such as family and occupational medicine, physiotherapy, speech therapy and psychology, in addition to new modalities, such as acupuncture, massage therapy, yoga and pilates.

“We are naturally welcoming. Our people care and take care of each other. We work so that everyone can express their feelings and emotions with tranquility and security, aware that here, they can be who they are in their fullness.”

Want to see your company among the winners of LIPT 2023? Applications will be open on the FIA ​​Employee Experience – FEEx website in October 2022.

The Incredible Places to Work Award (LIPT) is an initiative by UOL and Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA) that highlights Brazilian companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction based on the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey. The survey measures the work environment, organizational culture, leadership performance and satisfaction with HR services.