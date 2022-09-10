Earth (LUNA) Cryptocurrency Soars 200% in Few Hours Amidst Speculative Frenzy

LUNA, the cryptocurrency of the recreated version of the Terra blockchain after imploding earlier this year, tripled in price in a few hours this Friday (9), trading close to its all-time high in early June, when the token was created.

The token price soared from $2 to nearly $7, according to data from cryptocurrency price tracker CoinGecko. By 5:30 pm, however, the price was hovering around the $5 level, up 155% in the last 24 hours, with much higher trading volume seen in recent days.

LUNA is the native token of the second version of the Terra blockchain, brought back to life after the Earth collapse in May, which wiped out $60 billion in market value from the network. The implosion led to fraud investigations against Terraform Labs, the company that created the blockchain, and its founder Do Kwon. The former blockchain has been renamed Terra Classic and hosts the luna classic token (LUNC) and its stablecoin USTC.

Risky assets such as cryptocurrencies appear to be largely rebounding on Friday in a relief rally, as several economic indicators signal a slowdown in the global economy and players are weighing the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes. in the United States sooner than expected or even cut interest rates next year.

The recently released CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which tracks the price movement of a basket of 148 cryptocurrencies that measures the performance of the broader crypto market, is up 5.6% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the rally, jumping from $19,000 to over $21,000 in its biggest daily gain in six months.

LUNC also rallied as traders became excited about a new burn scheme that would reduce the token’s hyperinflated supply, as CoinDesk reported on Thursday. The rally has stalled a bit since then as the coin dropped 17% the day before.

Cryptocurrency market watchers are intrigued by LUNA’s wild price movement, as there hasn’t been any specific news or developments for the network that could generate hype among retail investors.

Data from digital asset social intelligence platform LunarCrush points to a speculative frenzy in retail as mentions and engagements on social media platforms have soared recently.

Until now, the new Terra blockchain has struggled to attract investors to its ecosystem. The total blocked value of the network (TVL) – an important metric in decentralized finance (DeFi) that measures how much value a protocol can accrue from investors – is just $51 million, while the TVL of the “old” Terra Classic blockchain reached more. $20 billion in May before its collapse, according to DeFi data tracker DeFiLlama.

