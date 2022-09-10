Elba Ramalho is welcomed to the sound of “Hey Bolsonaro, go take it to the c*” at Rock in Rio

On the night of this Friday (9) on the fifth day of the Rock in Rio festival, singer Elba Ramalho was welcomed to the sound of “Ei, Bolsonaro, vai Tomar no c*” on the Sunset Stage.

The crowd chanted slogans, Elba tried to hide it, but the screams leaked out on the TV broadcast: “Rock in Rio, save everyone. 1985. Zé Ramalho. Agnes Nunes. 1985 and this new generation coming. And the show goes on,” said the artist, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In today’s presentations, the new generation artists joined renowned names of national music in homage to the history of Rock in rio, the repertoire contained several hits that moved the festival since 1985. Elba was chosen to sing with Agnes Nunes.

Check out the video:

The situation is not unprecedented for the artist. At the São João party, in Caruaru, the singer went through the same embarrassment.

