Elections: Bolsonarista is arrested after killing Lula supporter – 09/09/2022 – Poder

A man who defended former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was killed this Thursday (8) by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after an argument in Confresa (1,160 km from Cuiabá).

Author of the crime, Rafael de Oliveira, 24, underwent a custody hearing, and the Mato Grosso Justice maintained his preventive detention. He confessed, according to the police, to having stabbed to death his co-worker Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 44, after a political argument. According to police, the author tried to decapitate the victim and, after the crime, still filmed the body.

The episode of political violence is yet another in a polarized campaign between Lula and Bolsonaro and which generated repudiation this Friday (9) from PT and presidential candidates such as Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil). ).

This Friday, former President Lula used terms such as intolerance, hatred and savagery when referring to the murder of the supporter.

Since the pre-electoral campaign, crimes such as threats and deaths related to politics have been accumulating in the country.

In July, a Bolsonar federal criminal police officer invaded a birthday party and shot and killed municipal guard and PT activist Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

In the same month, the country saw an attack on a federal judge and an act with former President Lula. Previously, left-wing activists prevented a lecture by right-wing politicians.

The murder in Confresa took place at dawn in a ceramics factory located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of 32,000 inhabitants. The pretrial detention decision was signed by Judge Carlos Eduardo Pinho Bezerra de Menezes and released at a custody hearing on the Thursday.

In the decision, the magistrate claims that, based on the testimonies of the police who carried out the arrest and on Oliveira’s confession, “proof of materiality and sufficient evidence” of the crime.

The judge also classified the incident as “reprehensible” and mentioned that intolerance could regress society to times of barbarism. “On the other hand, it appears that the freedom of expression of thought, be it political party, religious, or other, is a fundamental guarantee that cannot be waived”, he affirmed.

Federal deputy and national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), attributed the murder to an alleged “command of violence” given by Bolsonaro.

“One day after completing two months of the assassination of Marcelo Arruda, from the PT, by a bolsonarista, another bolsonarista murdered a supporter of Lula, in MT. The command of violence that Bolsonaro gives to extirpate Lula and the PT leads to this The killer is you, Bolsonaro,” he said.

The crime

In testimony, according to the police, rural worker Oliveira confessed to the murder, claiming that, at a given moment, the argument got heated and both parties exchanged punches. In the face of the aggression, the boy claimed to have “come out of himself” and killed his co-worker with knife blows to the victim’s face.

According to delegate Higo Rafael Ferreira de Oliveira, the police were called in the morning after finding the body. Oliveira tried to flee, but was found and taken to the police station.

Also according to the delegate, after murdering Santos, Oliveira tried to decapitate him with an axe. He made a blow to his neck, but could not complete the act.

According to the police, the perpetrator said that when he stabbed Santos in the back and stabbed him in the eyes and neck, the victim still managed to pick up a rock and hit him in the head.

This made him get angry and stab the victim several times. He also said, always according to the police report, that he took the ax used to try to decapitate Santos because, when he got up, he was cursed.

The Civil Police seized Oliveira’s cell phone and found video and photos of the victim after murdering him. THE Sheet tried to contact the aggressor’s defense, but was unsuccessful.

The police reported that the perpetrator of the murder already has a police record for attempted robbery (robbery followed by death) and embezzlement.

Oliveira’s family tried to intern him in 2020, alleging that he had psychotic outbreaks, but the court refused the request.

On the holiday of September 7, in Cuiabá, a 22-year-old young man was beaten by his stepfather for having posted a meme of President Bolsonaro on a family messaging app group.

According to police, the man came home punching and kicking his stepson and making death threats. The young man’s mother, according to police, said her husband was drunk.

The electoral polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula and the prospect of a fierce dispute led the Federal Police to reinforce the security scheme for presidential candidates for this year.

Until 2018, the PF protected candidates based on a law and a brief ordinance of the Ministry of Justice, which generically addressed the need for the corporation to protect those who disputed the Palácio do Planalto.

After the election, marked by the stab to Bolsonaro and threats to the campaign of Fernando Haddad (PT), the police issued a specific normative instruction for the safety of presidential candidates with guidelines that must be followed by agents and with clear recommendations to politicians who will run. .