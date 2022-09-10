Electric car owners will get a discount in SP

During the opening of the 17th Electric Mobility Show at the end of last week at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, Mayor Ricardo Nunes announced an increase in incentives for the purchase of 100% electric cars.

Now, in addition to the exemption from the rotation and the 50% reduction in IPVA (the part of the state tax that falls to the municipality), there will be a credit of R$ 3,292.91 to be deducted from the IPTU (real estate tax), even on vehicles with above BRL 150 thousand.

The Show received less than 10 thousand visitors and only Toyota participated with a stand, where it exhibited the Mirai, which uses a hydrogen cell instead of a battery. On the second of the three days of exhibition it showed the pluggable hybrid Lexus UX. In two months the manufacturer will announce the production in Sorocaba (SP) of another flex hybrid version, without anticipating which model or when.

The natural candidate is the Yaris, but there is still speculation about a compact SUV. Toyota plans that all branded products manufactured in the country or imported will have at least one hybrid version. 100% electric will continue to be niche products.

Antônio Calcagnoto, interim president of ABVE (Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association) admitted that “biofuels such as ethanol in hybrid applications will be the gateway to 100% electric vehicles in Brazil”. The speed of the transition depends on government and private sector actions on infrastructure, he said.

In the exhibition halls, I heard rumors that the Federal Government may use the import tax, which is now zero in the case of trams, to encourage the production of these cars in the country with different protection rates. There is still no formula for this.

The accelerated expansion of the charger network will be essential. At the Electric Mobility Show, the Swiss-Swedish company ABB reported that it had already installed more than 1,000 AC and 100 DC chargers, these being fast and ultra-fast charging.

The company’s director, Wilson Moraes, said he does not rule out the national manufacture of chargers if there is a demand that justifies the investment. “There is a pre-study for production at the Sorocaba (SP) unit, where we carry out assembly and customization of the charging infrastructure”, he added.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.