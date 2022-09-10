Elizabeth II dies leaving legacy of colonialism and exploitation

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. The monarch’s rule was marked by the exploration and colonization of peoples around the world. Elizabeth represented privileges built on slavery, segregation and exploitation.

Felipe Annunziata | Rio newsroom

INTERNATIONAL – Died today (8), aged 96, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. The British monarch ruled for 70 years the vast colonial empire that exploited wealth, enslaved peoples and supported coups d’état in all parts of the world.

Kenya, Yemen, Northern Ireland, Egypt and South Africa were some of the countries that suffered oppression, massacre and exploitation by the British Empire, led by Elizabeth.

During his reign, colonial liberation struggles took place in Africa and Asia. In South Africa, the Queen’s government supported and financed the Apartheid regime, which discriminated against and tried to subjugate the black population. In Kenya, during the war of independence in the 1960s, people were mutilated and tortured with axes for rising up against the British.

Imperialist rule after colonial defeat

With the successive victories of the anti-colonial struggle in the 1950s and 1960s, the United Kingdom replaced the British Empire with the Commonwealth, or British Commonwealth.

This structure aims to guarantee the English monarchy even with independent countries. That’s why Elizabeth was queen of 14 more countries besides the United Kingdom. This is the case of Jamaica, Australia, Canada and even the small archipelago of Tuvalu, in Oceania.

The Commonwealth’s objective is to maintain control of British finance capital over these countries, particularly in the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. So much so that even countries that became republics, such as India or Barbados (which became a republic last year), are still in the organization.

Slavery, coups d’état and Nazi sympathies

These structures controlled by the British monarchy did not arise with Elizabeth. Her dynasty has ruled the United Kingdom since the 18th century.

It was during the governments of her ancestors that England took a leading role in the slave trade in the Atlantic. It was this monarchy that dominated 25% of the territories in the world, suppressing languages, persecuting ethnic groups and arresting revolutionaries who fought against colonialism.

Another point that marks the Windsor family dynasty is the sympathy of some of its members for Nazism. The Queen’s uncle Edward VII (who was also King) was known for openly supporting Hitler’s regime. The Queen herself was recorded as a child giving the Nazi salute.

Another hallmark of his government was his support for coups d’état. A close ally of NATO, the Elizabeth government supported coups in Latin America and Africa. The most emblematic case is that of Ghana, where the British supported a coup to overthrow President Kwame Nkrumah in 1966.

In Latin America, Elizabeth’s Royal Navy spared no effort to maintain colonial rule over the Falkland Islands, an internationally recognized Argentine territory.

British monarchy is medieval and reactionary heritage

This history of exploitation, wars, colonization and deaths is now hidden by the mainstream media. All media coverage of the bourgeoisie strives to extol Elizabeth’s “legacy”.

No word is given with emphasis on the privileges built by the British monarchy, built on the basis of the brutal colonization of peoples from all parts of the world.

There is nothing to regret about Elizabeth’s death, other than the fact that she was never tried, along with the entire British government, for crimes of war and crimes against humanity.