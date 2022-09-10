Ellen Jabour denies having mistreated Pequena Lô in a VIP area at Rock in Rio: ‘A big mistake’

After having her name publicized as the famous who mistreated the influencer Pequena Lô in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio, Ellen Jjabour decided to manifest herself on her instagram account this Saturday, 10.

“Here is my response to the press about the accusation of mistreatment that they are making against me: I am of peace, I always respected everyone around me without distinction, I had enough space for everyone there and I was 100% interested in watching the concert in harmony with everyone, as I always do. I think what happened there was a big mistake, maybe even due to the loud music, I think I was misinterpreted. In the middle of a show, I was asked if she could park the motorcycle there where I was with my group. I thought she hadn’t seen that I was with the group on my right side and I said: ‘Of course, of course! But do you mind parking her here on my left side? I’m together with this little group here..”, Ellen began to tell.

The model continued narrating her point of view about the trouble. “But the person said it would be better for her to go in there. I didn’t quite understand why, I even thought the girl hadn’t heard right because of the loud sound, but I didn’t argue and we made space where she wanted. And that was it. Absolutely nothing else happened”, he guarantees.

For those who didn’t understand, Pequena Lô, who uses a wheelchair, always rides her motorbike and would have asked to park in the vip area grid, so she could better watch the shows, with accessibility. She says that Ellen didn’t like it and was unsympathetic. The influencer narrated the episode on Twitter and then ended up naming the horse when interviewed by columnist Lucas Pasin.

“We can see from her look that she was capable. I wasn’t alone in this. There were several people around me. The crowd saw how rude she was and I didn’t post it for cookies, to feel sorry, it wasn’t mimimi. It was to show that each day that passes, nobody is better than anyone else. The minimum is respect everywhere”, he said.

And continued. “No [pediu desculpas até agora]. Until then, we didn’t talk. I didn’t even argue yesterday because I was so stressed. If I spoke, it would yield a lot, we would argue and the show would lose its fun. That’s why I posted to talk about it.”

Ellen decided to talk more. “I feel deeply hurt to have been accused of things that would be far from my thoughts to do on purpose. And I’m very sorry that Pequena Lô felt that way. I’ve been in the media for over 20 years and everyone knows I’m not from to get into trouble and that, whenever I can, I participate in campaigns that help bring education, respect and awareness to important issues in our society.One of these campaigns, for example, was about how to treat people with dwarfism with my friend Rebeca Costa. I am godmother and supporter of 2 NGOs (animal support and Brazilian vegetarian society). In addition, every Tuesday I participate in a volunteer work that assists needy people with all kinds of health problems in a community here in Rio. 10 years. I don’t talk much about it, because they are very personal things, but I’m just saying it now to show that I always seek to do good and help people”.