Emergency Aid of BRL 2.5 THOUSAND still available in 2022?

There is new information circulating on social media about a possible Emergency Aid for the year 2022. In the “benefit” message, there is information about a huge amount that can be withdrawn immediately. So it’s a hit. The new attempt at fraud is not part of any of the benefits provided by the Federal Government.

Criminals are taking advantage of the period of extreme financial fragility for many Brazilians. Thus, the aim is to steal the personal data of these people. The Ministry of Citizenship has already warned about false information on payments. In addition, the orientation is for the entire population to keep up to date with official government news.

New Fake Emergency Aid

First of all, it should be mentioned that the Federal Government is not paying any aid under that name. The old and true Emergency Aid, which took place during the pandemic period, in the years 2020 and 2021, has already been closed. Currently, what is in effect is Auxílio Brasil. However, its installments are limited to R$600.00, depending on the disposition of the GF.

So, therefore, the new scam consists of stealing victims’ data, promising a benefit in the amount of R$2,500. Scammers get in touch via cell phone calls, email or messages on apps such as WhatsApp. The promise is that the money is now available for withdrawal. So, although it seems quite real, it is a huge fraud.

The criminals send links, for victims to click. In the message, they claim that to receive, just go to the informed website and provide your Pix key. Several people have already fallen for the coup. In addition, the objective is precisely to clone personal data, to harm the user as much as possible. In many cases, criminals use victims’ personal data to carry out other scams.

Learn how not to be a victim

Firstly, the Ministry of Citizenship has already informed that no payment of the various Government benefits will be made through the transaction by Pix. The amounts are arranged in the personal account of individuals, through Caixa Social Savings, through the Caixa Tem app (bityli.com/SVbrUS). Thus, to receive any type of payment, it is necessary to enter your personal data, such as username and password.

In addition, the Ministry also stated that it will never contact its beneficiaries through emails or messages in apps. Therefore, the guideline is to never click links and messages from unknown people. It is still necessary to say that to know about the veracity of a benefit, it is necessary to consult the official websites of the Government.

To resolve doubts regarding benefits, payments and installments, it is possible to access the GOV platform (www.gov.br). In addition, in case of suspicion, it is possible to carry out an internet search on the subject. If it is true, you will usually have access to the information disclosed so far within moments. Finally, always ask for help from someone you trust, in case you don’t know how to use online applications.

