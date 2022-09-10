Ex-BBB Lucas Bissoli reacts to robbery after having his cell phone stolen by a thief who was on a bike: “I went after him”

The famous had an impulsive reaction after going through a scare this Friday (09). Despite what happened, Lucas seemed very calm when talking about the matter on his Instagram

What a complicated situation! Former BBB Lucas Bissoli, went through a scare this Friday (09). It turns out that ex-BBB Slovenia’s boyfriend had a reaction to being robbed. “The wink baron” had his telephone set stolen and even tried to retrieve it by running after the robber.

Lucas explained what happened on his Instagram: “I just got robbed! I was going to the regular gym, a little lady asked for a picture with me. I wasn’t using my cell phone. When I went to hug her to take the picture, a crazy person on a bike took my cell phone”. Ahead, the ex-BBB star ends the scare he took.

In an impulsive reaction from Lucas, the former BBB ran out to try to retrieve his cell phone: “I went after the guy. I ran out, he almost fell, went to the middle of the bike path and I followed him down the street, jumped over the hood of a car and ran after him to the end of Faria Lima, but on a bike it’s f… to follow”explained his reaction after the theft.

Lucas was unable to retrieve his device, but warned his followers and fans not to try the same attitude as his. “Anyway, lesson for the day: Don’t do what I did and get cell phone insurance because now I’m going to have to take others out of my pocket”, finished. Lucas has been through some scares in his life. Recently, the ex-BBB Slovenian cheated on her boyfriend after saying she was pregnant.