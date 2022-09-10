Ex-boyfriend of Tiago Ramos lets go of the verb and reveals that model poses danger to participants of “A Fazenda”: “He doesn’t control himself”

“The Farm 14” has not yet started, but there is already a subject that is generating controversy. the participant Tiago Ramos was exposed by her ex-boyfriend, who did not want to have his name revealed. The former teammate revealed that the pawn has a aggressive behavior and is dangerous for the other reality colleagues.

The statement was given in an interview with iG columnist Gabriel Perline. The model’s ex-boyfriend said that the station should not have invited Tiago to participate in the reality: “Record is very brave to put him on the Farm. I don’t know how they will control it there. , said.

The former teammate also stated that the pawn is aggressive especially after drinking alcohol: “Tiago There are several marks on the body. Whenever he drinks he puts on a show, and has tried to take his own life several times. I’m sure he’ll be kicked out because he can’t control himself,” he declared.

After the report, netizens recalled that in May 2020, Tiago was accused of an alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend in Spain. “A Fazenda 14” starts next Tuesday, 13, at 11 pm, with a presentation by Adriane Galisteu, on Record TV.