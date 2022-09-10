Ex-Corinthians becomes ‘Gabigol’ and gains prominence in the United States

In addition to the various boys receiving space at Corinthians under the command of Vítor Pereira, Timão sees one more of its youngsters from the base come to the fore on the international scene. Midfielder Gabriel Pereira, the highlight of the alvinegro club in 2021, was elected the best player of the month for New York City, from the United States, his current team.

On social media, the American club praised the 21-year-old player and even nicknamed him in a curious way. In the publication, Gabriel Pereira was called “Gabigol”, just like the striker Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo – see the post below.

“GABIGOL! Applause for Gabriel Pereira, the best player of the month for August!”, posted the New York team on social media.

The team’s ace of the month award was not the young player’s only individual award. Gabriel Pereira was also responsible for New York City’s best goal in August, when he hit the angle from outside the box in the match against the Chicago Fire.

Gabriel Pereira was traded by Corinthians to American football at the beginning of the 2022 season. For the Parque São Jorge club, the player had his career with the professionals started in 2020 and scored two goals in 47 matches played.

See the New York City publication

