‘Extreme premature’ is born weighing 890g, stays in the ICU for 3 months and is discharged

A newborn considered extreme prematurewho arrived in the world weighing 890 grams after 26 weeks of pregnancy, was discharged after spending three months in a neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Altamira (PA).

Melinda Sena, daughter of nurse Ivana de Lourdes Né, was born on June 8, after her mother was diagnosed with a ruptured water, a condition characterized by the rupture of the amniotic membrane before the baby is born.

The nurse spent 10 days hospitalized in the hope that her daughter could gain more weight inside her belly, but ended up giving birth before the planned time at the Transamazônica Regional Hospital, a unit of the Government of Pará managed by Pró-Saúde.

In an interview with UOLMelinda’s mother Ivana de Lourdes said that the first few weeks after giving birth were the most stressful for her.

“It was difficult for us to follow everything, to assimilate the importance of each moment and still remain firm for the next day to continue following”, he says.

For her, the support of the medical team from birth to discharge was essential for the development of mother and daughter during the period of hospitalization.

“They acted very quickly. They took me to the surgical center. It was a natural birth and the teams were well organized for us to have success”, he says.

Melinda spent 58 days in hospital and was released after gaining just over 1 kilo Image: Pro-Health/Disclosure

The follow-up that Ivana underwent during the period of hospitalization included the assistance of a speech therapist, who helped the nurse in the “milking” process, so that she could breastfeed her daughter and optimize the newborn’s weight gain.

“It took between 25 and 30 days for us to reach the first kilo and, after that, I confess that I was calmer, much more satisfied, because the interaction was already more visible. It may be a bit of a mother’s imagination, but the feeling that I had is that when I arrived and sang, she listened to me”.

The nurse also recalled the sincerity of the medical team about the challenge in the newborn’s development as an important factor for the period of hospitalization.

“The most magnificent moment was when I was finally able to carry my daughter on my lap. She was still using mechanical ventilation, it was still a little dangerous, she had a very important fluctuation in saturation, but we managed”, she recalls, moved.

Now, five days after leaving the hospital at 2,010 pounds, Melinda is constantly monitored by her parents for any signs of trouble. “All this time gave us a lot of idea about what signs we would need to follow up if she was bad. Thank God she’s been behaving very well”, she says.

According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), babies born with less than 28 weeks of gestation are considered extremely premature. Despite the pregnancy being terminated up to 10 weeks earlier than expected, the survival rate for extremely preterm infants is 75% to 85%.