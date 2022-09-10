F2: Drugovich is penalized and loses grid positions in race 1; Look

leader of formula 2 2022 and close to the category title this Saturday, in monzathe Brazilian Felipe Drugovichgives MP Motorsport, was punished for irregularity in the classification for the Italian stage, the penultimate of the season. Other drivers can be punished, but for now there are no other ‘hooks’.

With that, the Paranaense loses five positions on the grid on Saturday. The irregularity pointed out by the commissioners in the document that communicates the decision is the following: Drugovich recorded his fastest lap in the quali (result in the table at the end of the article) under a yellow flag at turn 11.

With that, the pilot from Maringá starts in 12th place in this Saturday’s race, the first of two races held over the weekend. In any case, ‘Drugo’ is ahead of his rival for the title, Frenchman Théo Pourchaire, 14th with the ART Grand Prix. On Sunday, Felipe continues to start in fourth.

Drugovich’s situation, therefore, remains relatively comfortable for winning the title on Saturday, since the math of the event (see table below) greatly favors the Brazilian’s obtaining the cup. Furthermore, the penalty does not extend to the second race, on Sunday.

Not considering Pourchaire’s fastest lap:

Race Points 1If Pourchaire is…Drugovich needs to be…
101st3rd + fastest lap
82nd4th or 5th + Fastest lap
63rd6th or 7th + Fastest lap
54th7th or 8th + Fastest lap
45th8th or Fastest Lap
36thno need to score
two7thno need to score
18th or belowno need to score

Result of the classification for the Monza stage of F2:

