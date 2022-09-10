Fall Out Boy plays rockzinho chocho and only gets excited (slightly) with the pop punk phase of the 2000s | Rock in Rio 2022

Fall Out Boy was the penultimate band on the Palco Mundo, with a more noble time and space than those of Avril Lavigne, who closed the Sunset Stage (but became Palco Mudo).

From the pop punk icon of the early 2000s, with its uproarious clips and humming choruses, to a veteran band in a certain decadence, Fall Out Boy has been changing the sound, which is natural. “Save Rock and Roll”, for example, has nothing of the style mentioned in the title. It’s a keyboard-driven hip hop ballad.

This Friday (9) of Rock in Rio, the quartet from Chicago presented a little of each phase: all seven albums were contemplated. You can notice a bit of soul and R&B in the vocals of Patrick Stump, who says he is influenced by these styles; and a lot of electronic rock in the only song taken from “Mania”, 2018’s quasi-experimental album.

Fall Out Boy’s piano catches fire at Rock In Rio concert

Even though it’s the latest in the discography, he only gave “The Last of the Real Ones” to the setlist, with the first part played on a carefully flaming piano. Fall Out Boy’s sound is like this: a dreary fire, with no chance of turn into flame.

More shy, Stump leaves the talking part to bassist Pete Wentz. He asks if people are excited to see Green Day and if they enjoyed the past attractions.

It was not the first time that the band was at Rock in Rio. In 2017, he replaced Billy Idol at the last minute, in a less automatic show, but equally saved by the songs from the beginning of his career: “Sugar, We’re Goin Down”, “Dance, dance” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs”. Now, they played right after the veteran.

The commotion caused by Avril Lavigne on the Sunset Stage made it clear that the band and Supla’s lookalike certainly deserved less of a place on the World Stage than the Canadian skater girl.