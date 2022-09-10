Family and Friends Plan Intervention on Cara Delevingne After Scary Public Appearances

The recent public appearances of model and actress Cara Delevingne have not only left her fans worried. edit

247 – The recent public appearances of model and actress Cara Delevingne have not only left her fans worried. The ‘Paper Towns’ star’s family and friends plan to intervene with her, who was seen at an airport in the US barefoot, apparently nervous, with disheveled hair and visibly out of her mind. The week before she was caught smoking some kind of pipe while sitting alone in a car, raising the fears of those in her close circle. The information is from the Monet portal.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The Sun on Wednesday. “There is talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need,” the person added. “She’s been burning the candle on both sides lately, and that’s clearly taking its toll,” he lamented.

Delevingne’s parents, wealthy property developer Charles Delevingne and his wife Pandora live in England. The model also has three siblings, including socialite Poppy Delevingne. Cara’s last public appearance was as the 30-year-old model and actress prepared to board Jay-Z’s private jet at a Los Angeles airport.

